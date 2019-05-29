Boyne City Police reports May 6-12

The latest look at Boyne City Police Department’s day to day work in the community.

Monday May 6

1138 Found Bridge Card dropped off at PD. Returned to owner.

1220 Report of large raft blew up on Peninsula Beach on Thursday.

1234 Assist EMS in the 600 block of S Park St

1414 Suspicious packaged received in the 300 block of E Division St

1533 Report of portion of dock washing up on shore in the 200 block of Front St.

1544 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S Park St

1757 Vehicle unlock in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

Tuesday May 7

0939 Leaves in the road in the 200 block of N East St.

1024 911 hang up from the 300 block of Groveland.

EMS requested upon arrival.

1149 Report of crash that had occurred earlier on Lewis. Was actually on Division near Sutliff Ln.

Mailboxes damaged. Two arrested.

One for allowing unlicensed driver to operate. Second for Driving without a license.

1756 Report of dog, running at large on N Park in the area of Collings.

Gone on arrival.

1812 Alarm in the 100 block of W Ann.

2050 Assist EMS in the 200 block of S Lake St.

2132 Medical alarm activation on Franklin St. Wrong address.

2151 Welfare check in the 800 block of S Park St ref the medical alarm. Located earlier patient. All ok.

Patient will update Alarm Company with new address.

Wednesday May 8

0800 PR Veterans Appreciation Day

1125 Report of lost cell phone.

1137 Welfare check requested.

1629 PR at Rotary Park for softball games.

1652 Panic alarm in the 800 block of Front St.

Thursday May 9

1006 Report of Craig’s List scam from the 700 block of N Lake St

1327 Civil complaint on State St

Friday May 10

0724 Report of dog running at large in the 300 block of N East. Unable to locate

1344 Arrested subject on FOC warrant at the PD.

1534 Welfare check in the 300 block of Groveland St

1738 Citation issued for speed on Lakeshore near Marshall.

2309 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Behling Rd. just west of Pleasant Valley Rd.

2359 Complaint of loud party in the area of W. Michigan and Bay St.

Saturday May 11

0828 Assist citizen in the 300 block of Groveland.

0912 Lodged a stray dog at the shelter.

1559 Report of possible CSC in the 1000 block of Boyne Av. Unfounded.

1812 Assist citizen in the 300 block of Groveland.

1937 Lodged stray dog at the shelter.

2238 Assist EMS and Sheriff Dept. on Twin Hills Ct.

Sunday May 12

0116 Arrested subject for operating without a license on N Lake St

0309 Suspicious vehicle parked in the Open Space.

1111 911 hang-up from the 300 block of Groveland.

1304 MDOP to gazebo in Old City Park.

1825 Assist EMS on Avalanche.

2046 Intoxicated subject in the 300 block of E. Main St.