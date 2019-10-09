Boyne City Police reports

A look at Boyne City Police Department activity the week of Sept. 23-29.

A look at Boyne City Police Department activity the week of Sept. 23-29.

Monday September 23

1108 Found trailer plate dropped off at PD. Owner was in to retrieve.

1053 Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1440 Intimidation complaint in the 400 block of N Lake St

2113 Report of nude photos being sent through SnapChat.

2222 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Tomkins Rd

2226 Report of nude photos being received through SnapChat.

2326 Arrested subject for Domestic Assault on Haven Ct.

Tuesday September 24

0812 911 hang up check in the 500 block of N Lake St.

1322 Disturbance at W Cedar St. and S Lake St.

1926 Dispute over parking in the 400 block of High St.

2355 Assist EMS on Mountain Run Rd

Wednesday September 25

1056 VIN inspection at the PD.

1118 Report of grandchild scam call.

1152 B&E reported in the 300 block of S Lake St.

1338 Report of items left for sale in the open space lot. They were removed.

1454 Citation issued for speed in the school zone.

1557 Small child’s bike found on West St

1625 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St.

1753 Report of an intoxicated subject in the 200 block of S Lake St.

1847 health and safety issue in the 600 block of W. Court St

Thursday Sept. 25

0005 Parking complaint in the 800 block of S Park St

0133 Intoxicated subject on Main St.

0838 Citation issued for Speed at Pleasant Ave. and Prospect St.

0909 Citation issued for Speed at Pleasant Ave. and Timber Ln.

0948 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St.

1954 Assist EMS on W Water St

Friday September 27

0025 Arrest subject on extraditable warrant from Mississippi

0800 Driving complaint on Vogel St

1012 Complaint about the protesters.

0909 Juvenile complaint on Brockway.

1103 Report of suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N Lake St.

1315 Found Scooter dropped off at PD.

1315 Found pliers and a multi-tool dropped off at PD.

1500 Suspicious vehicle reported in the 400 block of W Michigan.

1541 Driving complaint on Vogel St.

1649 Found property at Rotary field. Returned to owners.

1816 Report of suspicious subjects in the 500 block of N Lake St

Saturday September 28

0930 Traffic detail from Rotary Park to Old State Rd.

1138 Foot patrol at the Harvest Fest.

1423 Assist citizen with traffic while backing horse trailer on to Park St.

1444 Assist to Sheriff Dept. on Deer Lake Rd.

1519 PR/Foot patrol at Harvest Fest.

1644 PR at the Eagles for the Free Clinic benefit.

1834 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mountain.

1937 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Old Horton Bay Rd.

2156 Suspicious situation reported in the 600 block of Jefferson

2211 Threats complaint from the 1400 block of Pleasant Ave.

Sunday September 29

0047 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Old Horton Bay Rd.

1542 PR at the high school for the fireman’s concert.

1634 Report of very loud knocking and yelling in the 300 block of E Division St.

1844 Report of a fire in the 300 block of E Division St

1947 Child exchange problems in the 300 block of E Division St.

2025 Assist Sheriff Dept. on BC-EJ Rd