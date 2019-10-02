Boyne City Police reports

Monday September 16

1041 Report of a baby not in a child restraint seat in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

1129 Found bike helmet dropped off at PD

1200 Attempted check scam on West St.

1213 Arrested subject for bond violation in the 300 block of E Division St

1300 Report of attempted IRS Scam call.

1519 Report of attempted IRS scam call from E Main.

Tuesday September 17

0854 Report of a suspicious situation on Pearl St.

0925 larceny of wallet reported from Smith Ln

1114 Driving complaint from Vogel St.

1124 funeral escort

1328 Assist to Ingham Co on S East St

1333 Property damage crash on Front St.

1415 Report of a subject dumping paint in the storm water drain in the 200 block of Water St.

1437 Reporting small dog locked in car and crying at State and East

1835 Report of child neglect in the 300 block of E Division St

1750 Car deer crash at Boyne Ave and E Main

2207 Civil complaint in the 500 block of W Michigan.

Wednesday Sept 9

0029 Suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Boyne Ave.

0910 Driving complaint from S Park St.

0952 Salvage inspection

1209 Report of suspicious subject at top of Avalanche.

1332 Report of Craig’s List scam regarding house on Adams St.

Thursday September 19

0059 911 hang up check on Elm St.

0110 Attempt suicide in the 600 block of E Main St.

0337 Arrested subject on warrant.

1259 Report of car deer crash on State St.

1355 Driving complaint on Pearl St

1500 Report from the 600 block of S Lake St regarding a lawn service company that blows the grass clippings on the street.

1600 Suspicious situation at Little League field.

Friday September 20

0938 Report of possibly impaired driver in the area of Park and Pine.

1107 Report of vehicle spinning tires and doing donuts in parking lot at Avalanche.

1157 Burn permit issued on Collings St

1232 Report of new form of scam. Call from subject claiming to be from the Boyne City PD and that subject had a warrant. Advised it was a scam and to ignore any other calls

1322 Report of possible suicidal subject in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

1515 Driving complaint from Lewis St.

1634 B&E to residence in the 600 block of Adams St.

1903 PR Football game

2000 PR Football game

2109 Assist EMS in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

Saturday September 21

0105 Traffic stop turned into medical situation at Front and Pleasant.

0950 Assist EMS at the Farmers Market

1058 Found ring at the Farmers Market

1121 Juvenile complaint on Smith St.

1201 Citizen assist in the 1000 block of Pleasant Ave.

1242 Civil complaint from the 1200 block of Lakeshore Dr.

1404 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Ferry Rd.

1908 Threats complaint in the 300 block of E. Division St.

2000 Retail fraud complaint in the 100 block of E Water St

2047 Report of suspicious subject going door to door in the 300 block of State St.

2118 Found credit card on W Water St

2253 Arrested subject OWI Child Endangerment, No Insurance, and open Intoxicants at scene of crash at Boyne Ave and East St

Sunday September 22

1018 Found wallet on W Water St. Was returned to owner.