Boyne City Police reports

Collection of Boyne City Police Department’s weekly officer incident reports.

Monday September 9

0305 Suspicious situation on Front near Water.

0730 Alarm in the 200 block of S Lake St.

0835 Report of missing hearing aid. Was later located.

1212 Report of suspicious subject in the 400 block of N lake St

1225 Fraud complaint received from Boyne Av

1347 Assist Emmet Co Sheriff Dept. on Adams St.

1415 Assist EMS near Lake and Water

1435 Report of lost keys

1703 Assist Emmet Co Sheriff Dept. on Adams St.

1730 Civil complaint in the 300 block of Boice St.

Tuesday September 10

0750 Citation issued for speed in the school zone

1126 Juvenile complaint on Brockway

1128 Driving complaint on Boyne Av from Division.

1129 Report bike in bushes at State and Brown.

1400 Citizen assist in the 100 block of Water St

2221 Attempted warrant arrest in the 100 block of W. Division St.

Wednesday September 11

0057 Larceny from Wilson St reported.

0727 Assist EMS in the 100 block of Water St

0827 Assist EMS in the 500 block of E Main St.

1305 Purse found in restroom at Pavilion. Was returned to owner.

1327 Fraud complaint in the 800 block of Douglas St.

1521 Request for possibly suicidal subject in the 100 block of W. Division St.

Thursday September 12

0742 Report of 2 deaths in the 100 block of W Division St

1110 Report of lost wallet

1521 Report of lost pair of prescription glasses

1831 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of Trent St

1922 PR at JV Football game.

Friday September 13

0856 Report of injured opossum near Rotary Park. Was dispatched prior to arrival.

0953 Property damage crash in the 100 block of S Park St

1004 Subject from Stonecliff reports hearing gunshots from behind residence.

1009 Found trailer plate dropped off at PD.

1109 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St.

1452 Intoxicated subject in the Industrial Park refusing to leave.

1506 Call from out of state requesting welfare check on possibly suicidal subject. No known location of subject. Was eventually located on Court St.

1610 Vehicle unlock in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1715 Report of suspicious situation in the 300 block of Groveland.

2000 Subject at PD to report a threatening Facebook message.

2118 Suspicious vehicle at Pleasant Ave and Trent St.

2146 Disturbance reported on Harris St.

2240 Assist citizen in the 800 block of S Park St

2327 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls.

Saturday September 14

0228 Foot patrol downtown

0902 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park.

1042 Found credit card from Lacvue Dr.

1449 Drugs found in the 100 block of W Division.

1541 Private property damage crash in the 1000 block of First St.

1921 Report of suicidal subject in the 300 block of E Division St.

2056 Assist MSP with traffic stop at Vogel and East St.

2111 Arrested subject at W. Michigan and Mechanic St for Expired Operators License.

2329 Assist Sheriff Dept. with Noise Complaint at YSP.

Sunday September 15

1359 Property damage crash at W Michigan St. and Robinson St.

2047 Disturbance in the 300 block of E Division St.