Boyne City Police reports

The latest look at Boyne City Police Department daily incident reports dating July 8-14.

Monday July 8

0017 Welfare check in the 500 block of N Lake St.

0800 Found key ring turned in to PD

0829 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of W Cedar St.

0913 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Acropolis Dr.

0954 Report of lock out at Harborage Marine. Dog locked in car

0957 Report of possible suicidal subject on Silver St

1017 Burn permit issued on Earl St.

1206 Subject at PD to turn self in on warrant.

1308 Assist MSP and Sheriff Dept. on Acropolis Dr.

1332 Report of two fawns that were in the road on Boyne Av near Pearl St

1421 Vehicle unlock at Peninsula Beach.

1432 Vehicle unlock at the wooden playground

1654 Property damage crash at Division and Front St.

1956 Assist EMS in the 700 Vogel St

Tuesday July 9

0303 Asst. Assist Sheriff Dept. on Twin Hills Ct.

0632 Assist Sheriff Dept. on PPO violation on S Park St.

0646 Citation issued for Careless Driving in the 200 block of S Lake St

1059 Civil complaint in the 400 block of N Lake St

1220 Report of lost driver’s license.

1303 Report of lost earring

1450 key fob turned in to PD.

1550 Vehicle unlock at Peninsula Beach

1551 Pair of sandals dropped off at PD that were found at the North boat launch

1745 Found kite and life jacket turned in to the PD.

2300 Report of dogs barking on West St.

Wednesday July 10

0133 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Walloon Valley Rd.

0203 Arrested subject on warrant in the 600 block of E Main St.

0645 Baby deer stuck in fence at Boyne Av and Harris

1408 Report of cleaning rods missing somewhere between Boyne City and Petoskey

1618 Driving violation at Boyne Ave and East St.

1736 Arrested subject for No Insurance at Boyne Ave and Division St.

1834 Assist Fire Dept. on alarm in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

2102 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Douglas St.

Thursday July 11

1047 Civil complaint in the 300 block of E Division St

1412 Report of hit and run crash at Park and Water

1418 Report of large trucks blocking Pearl St.

1538 Assist citizen in the 100 block of E Water St

1749 Citation issued for parking violation on W Water St.

1920 Citation issued for speed at Lake St and Groveland St.

2245 Assist MSP on 131

Friday July 12

0226 Foot patrol/door checks downtown.

0700 Driving complaint near the 500 block of N Lake St.

0928 Burn permit issued on Earl St.

1053 Vehicle unlock on W Water St

1148 Request for unlock on Lake Park Dr.

1407 Request for welfare check on High St

1613 Parking violation on W Main St

1830 Trespass complaint in the 300 block of N Lake St

1903 Parking violation on E Pine St

2008 Found credit cards and ID turned in to PD

2237 Civil complaint in the 700 block of N. Park St.

2323 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Deer Lake Rd

2352 Observed subject urinating on the barricade at Lake and Water. Fled on foot and was taken in to custody at Lake and River.

SATURDAY JULY 13

0213 Report of a vehicle racing in the street at Pleasant and Ann.

0219 Report of intoxicated subject in the 300 block of E Division St. Arrested subject on Bench Warrant.

0232 Report of assault in the 600 block of Jersey St. Arrested subject for Felonious Assault and Assault and Battery.

1239 Investigated subject taking photos of kids at Peninsula Beach.

1344 Civil complaint in the 800 block of Douglas St.

1303 Found wallet turned in to PD. Returned it to owner.

1425 Vehicle unlock on W Water St.

1507 Found wallet dropped off at PD.

1543 Assist to East Jordan PD in the 500 block of S. Park St.

1614 Health and safety concern in the 400 block of N Lake St

2051 PR-Boyne Thunder Tent

2122 Vehicle unlock on S Park St

2110 PR-Boyne Thunder Tent

2206 Fireworks complaint at W Court and Lynn

2248 911 hang up on State St.

Sunday July 14

0010 Citation issued for improper registration at Spring and East.

0131 2 people shoving each other on W Main St.

0409 Assist Sheriff Dept. on US-131 S.

0954 Report of a dog in a vehicle in the 400 block of N Lake St. Gone on arrival.

1159 Assist Sheriff Dept. on M-75 S.

1221 Report of subject making suicidal comments on Facebook.

1240 Property damage crash at Water St. and Park St.

1323 Assist EMS in the 500 block of S Park St.

1641 Larceny reported in the 600 block of Lewis Av.

1738 Report of a hay trailer weaving all over the road on N Lake St.

1740 Arrested subject on Friend of court warrant in the 400 block of N Lake St.

2052 Arrested subject on probation violation in the 300 block of E Division.

2057 Alarm in the 200 block of S Lake.

2157 Juvenile complaint at Peninsula Beach.