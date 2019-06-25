Boyne City Police reports

The latest look at Boyne City Police Department incident reports spanning from June 3 to …

The latest look at Boyne City Police Department incident reports spanning from June 3 to June 9.

Monday, June 3, 2019

0714 Welfare check on subject walking on Division St. near Wilson.

1019 Littering complaint in the 700 block of S Park St.

1026 Report of attempted email scam from the 100 block of E Water St.

1253 Contraband discovered in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1450 Vehicle unlock at the Marina

1603 Assist citizen in the 100 block of E Water St

1608 Assist EMS in the Industrial Park.

1644 Threats complaint on Roosevelt St.

Tuesday, June 4, 2018

0619 Report of a Domestic disturbance in the 300 block of E Division St.

0702 Assist Sheriff Dept. with driving complaint from Horton Bay.

0810 Noise complaint in the 500 block of Grant St

1201 Assist EMS in the 500 block of E Lincoln

1544 Driving complaint on Vogel Street.

2007 Assist EMS in the 800 block of Thompson St

2022 MDOP of one of the lamps by the river mouth restrooms.

2107 Indecent Exposure in the 200 block of Front St

2117 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N. Lake St.

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

0914 Civil complaint from Pleasant Av

0934 Narcotics complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

0949 Report of CSC between two juveniles that occurred a month ago.

1305 Vehicle unlock on E Main St

1333 Driving complaint on Vogel St.

1519 Parking complaint in the 1200 block of Boyne Av

1609 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Gobbler’s Knob

1614 Report of screws/nuts/bolts in the roadway at E. Division and Boyne Av. DPW cleaned it up.

Thursday, June, 6, 2019

0829 Alarm in the 400 block of Front St.

0951 Report of lost black backpack.

1140 Fraud complaint from Brockway St

1456 Missing person complaint from W Water St

1540 Vehicle unlock in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1607 Report of email being hacked and used to purchase Bitcoin and porn

1746 Report of an assault in the 200 block of S Lake St.

1842 Arrested subject for OWI Drugs and DWLS. Also involved in a 3 vehicle crash at S. Lake St and Ray St.

2015 Assist citizen in the 300 block of N Lake St.

2206 Arrested subject for assault in the Industrial Park.

Friday, June 7, 2019

0020 Noise complaint in the 300 block of E Division St

0900 Civil standby on W Main St.

0900 Found cell phone dropped off at PD

1255 Report of suspicious subject in the 200 block of S Lake St

1426 Property damage crash at the launch ramp.

1540 Report of car partially blocking roadway in the 300 block of N Lake St.

2226 Panic alarm on W Water St.

Saturday June 8, 2019

1020 Found cell phone left at the PD. Was returned to owner.

1033 PR at Farmer’s Market.

1013 911 hang up check in the 200 block of State St

1238 Retail fraud in the 100 block of E Water St

1337 Assisted EMS in the 600 block of S Park St.

1615 Private property damage crash in the 200 block of S Lake St

1805 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Kaden Ln.

2111 Found set of keys with an HID key fob at the PD.

2130 Foot patrol downtown.

2210 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S Lake St

2316 Report of an intoxicated driver in the 100 block of Front St.

2328 Dispatched to assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mountain

Sunday, June 9, 2019

0202 Assist EMS in the 200 block of Jefferson.

1405 Complaint of a 4 wheeler going up and down Hemlock, and out toward the airport.

1808 Single vehicle property damage crash on Haven Ct.

1954 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St.

2300 Driving complaint coming towards town from Walloon.

2320 Welfare check in the 400 block of Silver St.