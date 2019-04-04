Boyne City Police incident reports

The latest slew of incident reports compiled by officers of the Boyne City Police Department.

The latest slew of incident reports compiled by officers of the Boyne City Police Department.

Monday, March 11, 2019

0126Â Â Â Â Â Â Disturbance in the 400 block of Poplar.

0512Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St

1431Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St

1507Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist citizen in the 300 block of N Lake St

1528Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicle unlock on Taylor St

2019Â Â Â Â Â Â Welfare check in the 1000 block of S. Lake St.

2222Â Â Â Â Â Â Trespass complaint in the 200 block of S. East St.

Tuesday, March 12, 2019

1110Â Â Â Â Â Â Natural death in the 300 block of E Division St

1228Â Â Â Â Â Â Attempted fraud complaint from Jefferson St.

1438Â Â Â Â Â Â Civil complaint from Roosevelt St

1441Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicles blocking alley behind S Lake St

1724Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist Sheriff Dept. on Maple Hill Rd.

1909Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist citizen at Avalanche

2025Â Â Â Â Â Â Suspicious situation in the 200 block of S Park St

2224Â Â Â Â Â Â Citation issued for speed on N. Lake near Groveland.

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

0136Â Â Â Â Â Â Assault reported in the 400 block of Poplar.

0153Â Â Â Â Â Â Noise complaint in the 600 block of E. Main.

0820Â Â Â Â Â Â Forged check dropped off at PD

0834Â Â Â Â Â Â Abandoned vehicle reported in the 500 block of Hannah St

1037Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St

1055Â Â Â Â Â Â Property damage crash on Hull St.

1520Â Â Â Â Â Â Met Tuscarora Twp. unit in Petoskey to transport subject arrested on our warrant.

1753Â Â Â Â Â Â Private property damage crash at the Recycling Center.Â Â Â Arrested subject for OWI

1957Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of Trent

2015Â Â Â Â Â Â Fraud complaint from the 500 block of Hannah.

Thursday, March 14, 2019

0149Â Â Â Â Â Â Arrested subject OWI at Division and Grant

0835Â Â Â Â Â Â Juvenile complaint in the 700 block of Wenonah St.

1207Â Â Â Â Â Â Property damage crash at S. Park St and Water St.

1506Â Â Â Â Â Â Subject in to drop off Ford key fob found while walking on Avalanche.Â Returned to owner.

1533Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of N Lake St

1902Â Â Â Â Â Â Citation issued for expired registration at Park and Pine.

2019Â Â Â Â Â Â Truck parked in road creating hazard in the 400 block of Groveland

Friday, March, 15, 2019

0901Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park

1014Â Â Â Â Â Â Civil complaint from Ray St

1050Â Â Â Â Â Â PR at the Middle School.

1211Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicle unlock in the 600 block of E Main Street.

1339Â Â Â Â Â Â PR at the High School

1647Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

1654Â Â Â Â Â Â Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St.

2018Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicle unlock in the 500 block of Jefferson St.

2035Â Â Â Â Â Â PR at the high school for the drama program.

Â

Saturday, March 16, 2019

0019Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist MSP with a disturbance at Boyne Mountain.

1029Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicle unlock in the 600 block of Grant Street.

1137Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist with traffic control at Tannery Beach.

1200Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist Fire Department on S Park St.

1314Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St.

1355Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of Vogel St.

1532Â Â Â Â Â Â Harassing phone calls reported from the 400 block of W Michigan.

1625Â Â Â Â Â Report of traffic hazard in the 400 block of Groveland.Â Unfounded.

1646Â Â Â Â Â Â Driving complaint reported northbound on N Lake Street.

1714Â Â Â Â Â Â Report of a dog running at large in the area of Pine Street and Grant Street.

1917Â Â Â Â Â Â Report of additional harassing phone calls reported from the 400 block of W Michigan.

2122Â Â Â Â Â Â Car deer crash that occurred on Boyne City Rd. near Court St.

2144Â Â Â Â Â Â Domestic Assault in the 500 block of Hannah.

2236Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist Sheriff Dept. on Advance Rd. N.

Sunday, March 17, 2019

0013Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist Sheriff Dept. in the area of Meadowoods Ln. and Reycraft Rd.

0030Â Â Â Â Â Â Responded to a report of suspicious situation at Boyne Mountain

0039Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mountain.

0041Â Â Â Â Â Â Arrested subject for Domestic Assault on Adams St.

0202Â Â Â Â Â Â Arrested subject for OWI on W. Michigan at Mechanic St.

0444Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist EMS in the 400 block of Clark St.

1022Â Â Â Â Â Â Report of possible PPO Violation in the 1300 block of Boyne Av.

1230Â Â Â Â Â Â Harassment complaint from the 300 block of E Division St

1741Â Â Â Â Â Â Dog complaint in the 700 block of Wenonah St.

1911Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist Sheriff Dept. with message delivery on Adams St

2132Â Â Â Â Â Â Citation issued for possession of marijuana under the age of 21 on Second St. near Terrace.

2220Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist EMS on US 131 S.