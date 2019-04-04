Boyne City Police incident reports

The latest slew of incident reports compiled by officers of the Boyne City Police Department.
Monday, March 11, 2019
0126Â Â Â Â Â Â Disturbance in the 400 block of Poplar.
0512Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St
1431Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St
1507Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist citizen in the 300 block of N Lake St
1528Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicle unlock on Taylor St
2019Â Â Â Â Â Â Welfare check in the 1000 block of S. Lake St.
2222Â Â Â Â Â Â Trespass complaint in the 200 block of S. East St.
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
1110Â Â Â Â Â Â Natural death in the 300 block of E Division St
1228Â Â Â Â Â Â Attempted fraud complaint from Jefferson St.
1438Â Â Â Â Â Â Civil complaint from Roosevelt St
1441Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicles blocking alley behind S Lake St
1724Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist Sheriff Dept. on Maple Hill Rd.
1909Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist citizen at Avalanche
2025Â Â Â Â Â Â Suspicious situation in the 200 block of S Park St
2224Â Â Â Â Â Â Citation issued for speed on N. Lake near Groveland.
Wednesday, March 13, 2019
0136Â Â Â Â Â Â Assault reported in the 400 block of Poplar.
0153Â Â Â Â Â Â Noise complaint in the 600 block of E. Main.
0820Â Â Â Â Â Â Forged check dropped off at PD
0834Â Â Â Â Â Â Abandoned vehicle reported in the 500 block of Hannah St
1037Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St
1055Â Â Â Â Â Â Property damage crash on Hull St.
1520Â Â Â Â Â Â Met Tuscarora Twp. unit in Petoskey to transport subject arrested on our warrant.
1753Â Â Â Â Â Â Private property damage crash at the Recycling Center.Â Â Â Arrested subject for OWI
1957Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of Trent
2015Â Â Â Â Â Â Fraud complaint from the 500 block of Hannah.
Thursday, March 14, 2019
0149Â Â Â Â Â Â Arrested subject OWI at Division and Grant
0835Â Â Â Â Â Â Juvenile complaint in the 700 block of Wenonah St.
1207Â Â Â Â Â Â Property damage crash at S. Park St and Water St.
1506Â Â Â Â Â Â Subject in to drop off Ford key fob found while walking on Avalanche.Â Returned to owner.
1533Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of N Lake St
1902Â Â Â Â Â Â Citation issued for expired registration at Park and Pine.
2019Â Â Â Â Â Â Truck parked in road creating hazard in the 400 block of Groveland
Friday, March, 15, 2019
0901Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park
1014Â Â Â Â Â Â Civil complaint from Ray St
1050Â Â Â Â Â Â PR at the Middle School.
1211Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicle unlock in the 600 block of E Main Street.
1339Â Â Â Â Â Â PR at the High School
1647Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.
1654Â Â Â Â Â Â Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St.
2018Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicle unlock in the 500 block of Jefferson St.
2035Â Â Â Â Â Â PR at the high school for the drama program.
Saturday, March 16, 2019
0019Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist MSP with a disturbance at Boyne Mountain.
1029Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicle unlock in the 600 block of Grant Street.
1137Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist with traffic control at Tannery Beach.
1200Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist Fire Department on S Park St.
1314Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St.
1355Â Â Â Â Â Â Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of Vogel St.
1532Â Â Â Â Â Â Harassing phone calls reported from the 400 block of W Michigan.
1625Â Â Â Â Â Report of traffic hazard in the 400 block of Groveland.Â Unfounded.
1646Â Â Â Â Â Â Driving complaint reported northbound on N Lake Street.
1714Â Â Â Â Â Â Report of a dog running at large in the area of Pine Street and Grant Street.
1917Â Â Â Â Â Â Report of additional harassing phone calls reported from the 400 block of W Michigan.
2122Â Â Â Â Â Â Car deer crash that occurred on Boyne City Rd. near Court St.
2144Â Â Â Â Â Â Domestic Assault in the 500 block of Hannah.
2236Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist Sheriff Dept. on Advance Rd. N.
Sunday, March 17, 2019
0013Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist Sheriff Dept. in the area of Meadowoods Ln. and Reycraft Rd.
0030Â Â Â Â Â Â Responded to a report of suspicious situation at Boyne Mountain
0039Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mountain.
0041Â Â Â Â Â Â Arrested subject for Domestic Assault on Adams St.
0202Â Â Â Â Â Â Arrested subject for OWI on W. Michigan at Mechanic St.
0444Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist EMS in the 400 block of Clark St.
1022Â Â Â Â Â Â Report of possible PPO Violation in the 1300 block of Boyne Av.
1230Â Â Â Â Â Â Harassment complaint from the 300 block of E Division St
1741Â Â Â Â Â Â Dog complaint in the 700 block of Wenonah St.
1911Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist Sheriff Dept. with message delivery on Adams St
2132Â Â Â Â Â Â Citation issued for possession of marijuana under the age of 21 on Second St. near Terrace.
2220Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist EMS on US 131 S.