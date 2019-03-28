Boyne City Police reports

The latest Boyne City Police Department incident reports.

Monday March 11

0126 Disturbance in the 400 block of Poplar.

0512 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St

1431 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St

1507 Assist citizen in the 300 block of N Lake St

1528 Vehicle unlock on Taylor St

2019 Welfare check in the 1000 block of S. Lake St.

2222 Trespass complaint in the 200 block of S. East St.

Tuesday March 12

1110 Natural death in the 300 block of E Division St

1228 Attempted fraud complaint from Jefferson St.

1438 Civil complaint from Roosevelt St

1441 Vehicles blocking alley behind S Lake St

1724 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Maple Hill Rd.

1909 Assist citizen at Avalanche

2025 Suspicious situation in the 200 block of S Park St

2224 Citation issued for speed on N. Lake near Groveland.

Wednesday March 13

0136 Assault reported in the 400 block of Poplar.

0153 Noise complaint in the 600 block of E. Main.

0820 Forged check dropped off at PD

0834 Abandoned vehicle reported in the 500 block of Hannah St

1037 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St

1055 Property damage crash on Hull St.

1520 Met Tuscarora Twp. unit in Petoskey to transport subject arrested on our warrant.

1753 Private property damage crash at the Recycling Center. Arrested subject for OWI

1957 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of Trent

2015 Fraud complaint from the 500 block of Hannah.

Thursday March 14

0149 Arrested subject OWI at Division and Grant

0835 Juvenile complaint in the 700 block of Wenonah St.

1207 Property damage crash at S. Park St and Water St.

1506 Subject in to drop off Ford key fob found while walking on Avalanche. Returned to owner.

1533 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of N Lake St

1902 Citation issued for expired registration at Park and Pine.

2019 Truck parked in road creating hazard in the 400 block of Groveland

Friday March 15

0901 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park

1014 Civil complaint from Ray St

1050 PR at the Middle School.

1211 Vehicle unlock in the 600 block of E Main Street.

1339 PR at the High School

1647 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

1654 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St.

2018 Vehicle unlock in the 500 block of Jefferson St.

2035 PR at the high school for the drama program.

Saturday March 16

0019 Assist MSP with a disturbance at Boyne Mountain.

1029 Vehicle unlock in the 600 block of Grant Street.

1137 Assist with traffic control at Tannery Beach.

1200 Assist Fire Department on S Park St.

1314 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St.

1355 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of Vogel St.

1532 Harassing phone calls reported from the 400 block of W Michigan.

1625 Report of traffic hazard in the 400 block of Groveland. Unfounded.

1646 Driving complaint reported northbound on N Lake Street.

1714 Report of a dog running at large in the area of Pine Street and Grant Street.

1917 Report of additional harassing phone calls reported from the 400 block of W Michigan.

2122 Car deer crash that occurred on Boyne City Rd. near Court St.

2144 Domestic Assault in the 500 block of Hannah.

2236 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Advance Rd. N.

Sunday March 17

0013 Assist Sheriff Dept. in the area of Meadowoods Ln. and Reycraft Rd.

0030 Responded to a report of suspicious situation at Boyne Mountain 0039 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mountain.

0041 Arrested subject for Domestic Assault on Adams St.

0202 Arrested subject for OWI on W. Michigan at Mechanic St.

0444 Assist EMS in the 400 block of Clark St.

1022 Report of possible PPO Violation in the 1300 block of Boyne Av.

1230 Harassment complaint from the 300 block of E Division St

1741 Dog complaint in the 700 block of Wenonah St.

1911 Assist Sheriff Dept. with message delivery on Adams St

2132 Citation issued for possession of marijuana under the age of 21 on Second St. near Terrace.

2220 Assist EMS on US 131 S.