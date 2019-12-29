Boyne City Police reports

Monday December 9

0530 Suspicious situation in the 500 block of E Division.

1850 Vehicle unlock on …

Tuesday December 10

0330 Issued citation and towed vehicle from the 100 block of E Water St for snow removal

0354 Parking violation at Main and Front.

0407 Assist EMS in the 400 block of W Ann.

1323 CSC complaint reported from the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1346 911 hang up from the 900 block of Brockway

1420 Scam phone call claiming to be Consumer’s Energy received in the 800 block of S Park St.

2016 Assist EMS in the 800 block of State St.

Wednesday December 11

1706 Assist citizen at the PD.

2209 Oakland County picked up subject on our warrant.

Thursday December 12

0217 Snow plowing complaint from S. Lake St.

1052 Subject claims he was almost hit at the corner of Park and State.

1112 Motorist assist at Water and East.

1126 MDOP complaint in the 500 block of Bay St

1203 Suspicious phone call received on Front St.

1237 Suspicious situation in the 300 block of Arthur St.

1253 Assist EMS in the 500 block of W Division.

1308 Subject at PD with a found pin.

1308 Report of snowmobiles speeding on Vogel and quads doing doughnuts in the intersection at Jefferson.

1608 Arrested subject for no insurance and driving on suspended license at Water at Front.

1837 Assist EMS in the 400 block of W Michigan.

1907 Suspicious situation reported on Pleasant

1917 Alarm activation in the 300 block of N Lake St.

2224 Alarm activation in the 100 block of S Park St.

Friday December 13

0153 Assist Sheriff Dept. with vehicle in ditch on Lakeshore Dr.

1111 Vehicle unlock on E Main.

2211 Assist EMS in the 800 block of State St.

2339 Disturbance in the 100 block of W Division St.

Saturday December 14

0230 Disturbance at the intersection of Harris St and Main St.

1226 Property damage crash at S. Park St. and Ray St.

1300 PPO violation reported on Smith St.

1430 Threats complaint reported from the 600 block fo Jersey St.

1513 Harassment complaint from the 1400 block of Pleasant Ave.

1729 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S Lake St.

1924 Civil standby on Wenonah St.

1949 Report of vehicle in the ditch at Wildwood Harbor Rd. and Jefferson St. Gone on arrival.

Sunday December 15

0114 Assist Sheriff Dept and EMS on Fall Park Rd.

0909 Dispatched an injured deer on Fall Park Rd near city limits.

1011 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

1031 Welfare check in the 800 block of Thompson St

1200 Enroute to Oakland County to pick up subject on our warrant.

2215 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Bear River Rd.

2300 Assist BCFD in the Industrial Park.