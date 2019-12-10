Boyne City Police reports

Monday November 25

0345 Assist EMS in the 800 block of Boyne Ave.

1437 Report of subject standing in road trying to wave down cars on Michigan Av near Charlevoix St. 1518 Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1657 PR at Middle school basketball game.

1817 Assist Sheriff Dept. on M 75.

1858 Assist EJPD with complaint in East Jordan.

2043 Retail fraud reported in the 400 block of N Lake St.

Tuesday November 26

0851 Report that vehicles have been doing donuts in the grass near the skating rink at Avalanche.

0923 Fire alarm at Precision Edge

1304 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St.

1730 Juvenile complaint from the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1937 Report of missing dog from the 400 block of Boyne Ave. Was located and returned home.

2116 Report of lost wallet downtown.

2234 Report of vehicle being tomatoed on Division near cemetery.

Wednesday November 27

0830 Report of vehicle being egged as it drove down the Boyne Av hill last night

1244 Lost set of keys

1400 Suspicious situation in the 100 block of S Lake St

1716 Assist EMS in the 500 block of E Lincoln St.

2134 Citation issued for expired registration on W. Lincoln St. near Douglas St.

Thursday November 28

0013 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Addis Rd. N.

0100 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Pleasant Valley Rd.

0858 Special Detail – Traffic control for the Turkey Trot

0925 Disturbance reported in the 800 block of Brockway St. Arrested subject on a Felony Probation Violation warrant.

1236 Alarm on N. East St.

1447 Found keys at N. Lake St. and Lower Lake St

2002 Vehicle unlock on Haven Ct.

2159 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mountain.

Friday November 29

1039 Arrested subject for Probation Violation and PPO Violation on North St.

1448 Report of possible suicidal subject from W. Cedar St.

1654 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Mountain Pass Rd.

1738 Special Detail – Santa Parade then Foot Patrol downtown.

1842 Assist juvenile separated from parent near S. Park St. and Water St.

2343 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Peck Rd.

Saturday November 30

0021 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Deer Lake and Crozier Rd.

1528 Assist MSP with traffic stop at Water and Park St

1954 Possible suicidal subject reported in the 500 block of N Lake St.

2153 Assist Sheriff Dept. at 131 and Skop.

Sunday December 1

0045 Suspicious situation in the 700 block of West St.

0413 Assist to the Sheriff Dept. on M-75 S.

0348 Assist to Benzie county Sheriff Dept.

0559 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St.

1105 Lodge stray dog at the shelter.

1712 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of Lewis Ave.

2018 Alarm on Lakeshore Dr.