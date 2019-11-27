Boyne City Police reports

Monday November 11

0031 Assist Motorist on M75 N

1505 Property damage crash at Brockway and Boyne Ave. Citation issued for Fail to Yield.

Tuesday November 12

0819 Citation issued for Speed at S. Lake St. and Cedar St.

1357 Threats complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1533 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Crozier Rd.

1729 Car deer crash at N. Park St. and Groveland St.

2025 Assist EMS on Clute Rd

2100 Removed dead buck from E Main and Boise

Wednesday November 13

0803 Request for welfare check in the 300 block of North St

0950 Report of subjects extorting money and food from vulnerable adult in the 800 block of S Park St.

1037 Trespass Warning’s issued on Wilson St.

1127 Assist DHHS in the 300 block of E Division St

1801 Located subject doing donuts in a parking lot on Beardsley St.

1832 Fraud report from Lewis Ave.

1933 Found wallet in the 1300 block of Boyne Av.

1946 Car deer crash on Boyne Ave in front of the school.

2050 Car deer crash on State St. at Cozy Nook Ln.

2150 Assist EMS in the 400 block of N Park St.

Thursday November 14

0802 Property damage crash in the 900 block of Front St

1031 Alarm on Charlevoix St

1748 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of S Park St.

1911 Assist Citizen in the 300 block of E Division St

Friday November 15

0837 Subject at PD regarding harassing messages.

1250 Civil complaint from the 800 block of West St

1342 Property Damage Crash at Park and Ray

1531 Report of stolen credit card from S Park St.

1615 Arrested subject for domestic violence in the 300 block of E Division St.

2305 Subject in to pick up found wallet.

Saturday November 16

0147 Report of a dog in the road at State and Call chasing cars.

0240 Suspicious situation in the 100 block of E Michigan.

1908 Assist to DNR on W Division St

2008 911 hang up from Lake Park Dr.

2021 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls

Sunday November 17

0832 Vehicle unlock on W Water St.

1116 Assist Fire Dept. in the 500 block of S Park St.

1705 Motorist assist at Boyne Ave. and Division St.

1652 Assist MSP and Sheriff Dept. on Crozier Rd.

1735 Reported PPO violation on Haven Ct

1747 CSC reported in the 800 block of State St.

2121 Arrested subject on Probation Violation in the 300 block of E Division.