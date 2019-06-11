Boyne City Police incident reports

The latest look at the daily work of the Boyne City Police Department. This set …

The latest look at the daily work of the Boyne City Police Department. This set of incident reports ranges from May 20 to

Monday, May 20, 2019

0007 Assist Ems in the 200 block of W Cedar

1342 Juvenile complaint on Brockway St

1449 Burn permit issued on E Main St

1614 Report of subject walking back and forth on the sidewalk on Water St yelling obscenities.

1710 Dogs locked in car with windows up at Avalanche.

1859 Property damage crash happened on S Park St earlier.

2027 Lodged a stray dog that was found on Division near Lakeshore.

Tuesday, May 21, 2019

0823 Citation issued for speed entering construction zone at Lake and Lower Lake

0934 Burn permit issued on State St.

0936 Report of suspicious vehicle parked along the trail of Avalanche. Belongs to individuals working on bike trail.

1238 Report of lost purse.

1540 Found phone dropped off at PD. Was returned to owner.

1756 Report of inappropriate physical contact, on-going.

1818 Lodged a stray dog at the shelter.

2257 Report of a fawn laying in the yard on High St.

2348 Arrested subject for burning household garbage and coated copper wire on Vogel St.

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

0810 Report of someone cutting down 2 shrubs at the Veteran’s Memorial over the weekend

1036 911 hang up from the 300 block of S Park St.

1105 Report of domestic violence in the 1300 block of Pleasant Av.

0923 Salvage Vehicle Inspection

1307 Property damage crash at Lake and Ray

1720 Verbal argument in the 1300 block of Pleasant Av.

1804 Assist motorist in the 400 block of N Lake St

1910 Harassment complaint from Hannah St.

2015 Suspicious at River and East St.

2031 Larceny of a check from vehicle in the 500 block of N Lake St.

2112 Subjects power washing tinted paint off the car and on the street at lake and Water.

Thursday, May 23, 2019

0200 Assist citizen with a snake in the 300 block of E Division St.

0329 Suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Boyne Av.

0932 Received an allegation of child abuse complaint.

1718 Arrested subject for OWI after a property damage crash at N Lake and River.

1924 Request for welfare check from the 400 block of Poplar St.

2315 Arrested subject for OWI, Flee & Elude, Resisting & Obstructing, Open Intoxicants, and disorderly after pursuit which began in the 200 block of S Lake St.

Friday, May 24, 2019

1035 Report of suspicious subject at the cemetery.

1127 Subject found young fawn running into fence at the cemetery

1143 Driving complaint from Vogel St.

1228 Property damage crash at Lake and Ray.

1351 Assist EMS in the 900 block of Boyne Ave.

1649 Civil complaint from the 300 block of E Division St.

1911 Assist Emmet County Sheriff Office. Checked residence in the 300 block of E Division for vehicle involved in incident in Emmet CO.

2300 Assist Sheriff Dept. on US 131 S.

Saturday, May 25, 2019

0035 Arrested subject for Operating without Insurance on E Division St

0152 Assist Sheriff Dept. on US 131 S.

0214 Suspicious vehicle and activity in the 300 block of E Division St.

0715 Report that the water on Front St is backing up.

1145 Lodged a stray dog at the shelter.

1316 Suspicious situation reported from Boyne City Rd by city limits

1315 Report of missing 2 year old in the 1400 block of Pleasant. Found by neighbor.

2121 Citation issued for disregarding the stop sign on State St. at East St.

2148 Suspicious situation in the 100 block of E Water St.

2311 Domestic Assault and stabbing in the 600 block of E. Main St. 1 subject arrested.

Sunday, May 26, 2019

0952 Report of a burst water pipe in the 300 block of Vogel.

1021 Report of subject being attacked by cat in the 100 block of E Water St yesterday.

1805 Report of marijuana being spiked with shards of glass on Pleasant Av.

2015 Citation issued for MIP alcohol in the 700 block of Wenonah St. Later determined the alcohol had been stolen from the 400 block of N Lake St.

2150 2 additional citation issued for MIP alcohol in the 700 block of Wenonah St.

2242 Loud party in the 400 block of Hemlock.

Monday, May 27, 2019

1109 Private property damage crash at Veterans Park

1111 Found iPhone turned in at PD. It was returned to owner.

1137 Traffic Control for Memorial Day parade and ceremony.

1754 Truancy complaint

1756 Truancy complaint

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

0248 Suspicious situation in the 700 block of Brockway.

0421 Suspicious situation in the 100 block of E Michigan.

0534 Panic intrusion alarm in the 200 block of S Lake St

0843 Report of vehicle for sale at the corner of W Michigan and BC-Chx St blocking the bike path

0919 Report of lost key fob over the weekend.

1026 Hit and Run PIA at Park and River.

1441 Report of damage to her boat while moored in the marina.

1520 Private property damage crash in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

2056 Assist EMS on Ridge St.

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

0541 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N. Lake

0550 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S Lake St

1143 Subject calling to turn self in for the hit and run yesterday.

1434 Car deer crash at Lake and Lincoln.

1613 Vehicle unlock at Veteran’s Park.

1857 Assist EMS in the 100 block of Water St

1929 Intoxicated couple in the 200 block of Water St.

2010 Report of three dogs locked in a vehicle on Lake St near Water St.

2302 Noise complaint in the 100 block of Silver St.

Thursday, May 30, 2019

0010 Citation issued at Boyne Ave and E Lincoln St for Expired Reg. and No Proof of Insurance

0039 Intoxicated subject had a verbal argument with subject and crashed his bike on S. Lake St and Water St. Went to hospital with EMS

1009 Report of vehicle abandoned in alley near Grant and Lincoln

1307 Report of utility company damaging lawn on Reh Ln

1323 Ambulance assist in the 300 block of E Division St

1350 Citation issued for speed at Boyne City Rd and W Michigan.

1455 parking complaint on Bay St

1525 Property damage crash at Boyne Ave and E Main St.

1941 Private property damage crash in the 500 block of N Lake St.

2249 Assist Sheriff Dept. on US 131 S

Friday, May 31, 2019

0800 Found keys at the PD

1037 Report of missing dog

1145 Request for welfare check on Pleasant Av.

1242 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of N Lake St

1254 Assist Sheriff Dept. on 131 and Romaniak.

1350 Property damage crash on Lake St near Water.

1515 Complaint of view being obstructed pulling onto Boyne Av from Fall Park Rd

1655 Suspicious situation reported in the 1300 block of Pleasant Av.

2018 Assist Charlevoix PD with death notification.

2035 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Boyne City Rd.

2120 Driving complaint believed to be coming into town from Burnett Rd.

2141 Unlock in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

2151 Lodged stray dog at the shelter.

Saturday, June 1, 2019

0201 Arrested subject for No Insurance at N Lake and Vogel

0847 Vehicle unlock at the Farmers Market.

0852 Request to lodge a stray dog at the shelter.

1509 PR at Softball Districts at Rotary Park

1644 Report of juveniles skateboarding on the new dock at Marina.

1656 Led baseball and softball district champ teams through town.

1740 Vehicle unlock on Brockway St

2059 Report of dirt bike on Roosevelt St

2246 Disturbance reported on W Main St

Sunday, June 2, 2019

0855 Report of injured fawn on Arthur St.

1302 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls.

1341 Assault reported near the Marina.

1459 Found wallet turned in to PD. Owner picked it up later in the evening.

1528 PR at High School Graduation.

1621 Civil complaint involving property in Charlevoix

1740 Search Seniors bags for the all night party.