Boyne City Police activity

The latest look at the Boyne City Police Department’s day-to-day work in the community. Here are the weekly incident reports spanning Monday Jan. 28 through Sunday Feb. 10.

Monday January 28

0102 Noise complaint from the 300 block of E Division St

0600 Assist EMS in the 300 block of Vogel St.

0817 Disturbance reported in the 200 block of N Lake St

1132 Assist EMS with attempted OD in the 300 block of E Division St

1325 Private property hit and run in parking lot off Park St overnight

1411 911 hang up from the 200 block of Water St.

1503 Property damage crash on M75 S.

2146 Found truck in ditch on Lexamar Dr.

2318 Report of cars in the road on Groveland St. Gone upon arrival

Tuesday January 29

1121 Vehicle unlock in the 800 block of S Lake St.

1132 Subject fell at Pleasant and Front.

1239 Private property hit and run in the 300 block of Water St

1721 Vehicle in the ditch on Front near Division.

2107 Vehicle parked in the road on Marshall near LacVue.

2246 Report of a semi in the ditch on Boyne Ave. Gone on arrival.

2246 Assist motorist at Lake and Groveland.

Wednesday January 30

0120 Suspicious vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

0623 Report of a vehicle fire in the 400 block of E Pine.

0753 Property damage crash at Park and Vogel

0857 Suspicious situation in the 100 block of E Main St

0959 Assist EMS in the 800 block of E Main

0958 Driving complaint on Boyne Av from Fall Park Rd.

1347 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of N Park St

1459 Vehicle into snowbank on Pleasant Av near Elm.

1515 Snow plowing complaint on Bailey St.

1602 Report of missing cat from N East St.

Thursday January 31

0703 Vehicle in ditch on Addis Rd.

1203 Vehicle in snowbank at State and Lake. Gone on arrival

1209 Vehicle in snowbank at Vogel and Lake.

1212 Vehicle in snowbank at Front and Lake Park Dr.

1345 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of W. Ann St.

1736 Assist EMS in the 300 block of Front St.

1801 Assist EMS in the Industrial Park

1946 Individual suffering a severe psychiatric episode on Adams St.

Friday February 1

0117 Arrested subject for OWI high BAC and 4 counts of resisting and obstructing on River St

0942 Assist EMS in the 800 block of E Main St.

0816 Vehicle unlock in the 600 block of N. East St.

1412 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of River St

1759 At the high school on PR for basketball.

1825 Threats/civil complaint in the 300 block of E Division St. Complaint originated in Emmet County.

2147 Arrested subject on earlier Emmet Co complaint.

Saturday February 2

0740 Assist citizen in the 3oo block of N Lake St

1026 At the high school on PR for the District Wrestling tournament

2033 PR at High School.

2200 PR at High School.

2302 PR at High School.

2357 Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

Sunday February 3

0402 Snow removal tow from Water and East.

0417 Snow removal tow from Lake and Main.

0435 Snow removal tow from Front and Main.

0445 Snow removal tow Park & Ray

1052 Flagged down by subjects to report a friend had sent suicidal message on Facebook. Was located at hospital.

1556 Assist EMS in the 600 block of E. Main St.

1900 Assisted Sheriff Dept. on Behling Rd.

2259 Driving complaint coming in from M-75 N.

2330 Alarm in the 300 block of Water St

Monday February 4

0549 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Marshall.

1018 Assist EMS on Silver St

1041 report of attempted Craig’s List scam

1512 Found cash turned in to PD. Returned to owner.

1526 Civil complaint in the 500 block of N Lake St.

1729 Fraud complaint from the 600 block of Jefferson St.

Tuesday February 5

0156 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls

1021 Citation issued for Obstructed Vision at Water and Park Streets

1100 Found gloves turned in to the PD

1248 Driving violation reported originating on Brockway.

1528 Civil complaint at the PD

1537 Report of vehicle left behind the 1910 Building.

1739 PR at high school basketball games

1903 PR at high school basketball games

2213 Assist EMS on Pine Point Tr

2338 Suspicious situation on Brockway

Wednesday February 6

0826 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of N Park St

0848 Juvenile complaint on Brockway St

0948 Snowplowing complaint at Roosevelt and Boice creating a vision obstruction.

1112 Report of vehicle blocking the alley off of S Lake St

1113 Driving complaint from the 300 block of Bailey

1219 Assist EMS in the 1200 block of Pleasant.

1450 Snow removal complaint from the 400 block of N East St.

1457 Assist EMS in the Industrial Park

1545 Assist Sheriff Dept. with suicidal subject in Boyne Falls.

Thursday February 7

1130 PR at the high school.

1346 Private property damage crash in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

2012 Assist EMS in the 200 block of W Cedar.

Friday February 8

0607 Assist Sheriff Dept. on M-75 S.

1136 Report of subject hacking friends Facebook account and trying to scam money

1141 Parking complaint at the bottom of the Robinson St hill. Roadway partially blocked.

2154 Vehicle in the ditch on M-75 s near the city limits

Saturday February 9

0136 Disturbance on W Main St. Arrested subject for trespassing.

0924 Report of a suspicious subject in the area of S. Lake St and Lincoln St.

1302 Driving complaint from 131.

1829 Foot patrol downtown.

1906 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Springvale Rd

1937 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of Harris St.

2305 Assist Sheriff Dept. on M-75 S

2342 Assist EMS and Sheriff Dept. on Addis Rd.

Sunday February 10

0015 Arrest subject for assault in the 1400 block of Pleasant.

0114 Intoxicated subject in the 400 block of Lewis.

0151 Arrested subject for OWI on Division St

1728 PR at St. Matthews Catholic Church for Human Trafficking Presentation