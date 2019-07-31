Boyne City PirateFest 2019

July 31, 2019
Boyne City Gazette
Don’t miss the second annual Boyne City PirateFest with four days of family friendly entertainment and activities around the Boyne City area, from Thursday Aug. 8 to Sunday Aug. 11.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Thursday Arrrgust 8th
7-11pm – Pre-Party at The Foundry in East Jordan: Come gather and be jolly with live music while the pirates plot their invasion on Treasure Town, USA.

Friday Arrrgust 9th
6:30pm – The Invasion: Pirates invade Treasure Town, USA by way of a massive flotilla. Bear witness behind Sunset Park in Boyne City as the pirates begin their search for the treasure!

7-9pm – Experience DJ‘s in the Entertainment tent:
Beverages provided by Short’s Brewery & Mackinaw Trails Winery.

9:30pm – Family Movie Night: The Princess Bride in the Entertainment Tent.
“It’s inconceivable!” Bring a camp chair or throw down a blanket.

Saturday Arrrgust 10th
10am – PirateFest Parade: The Lake street route will begin at SOBO and end at Veterans Park.

11-6pm – FaygoLand Kids Area in Old City Park: Petting zoo, bounce house, book mobile, BC Rocks treasure hunt, kids crafts, live music, face painting and more!

11-6pm – The Michigan Highlander Games in the Open Space: All spectators are welcome to eyewitness the strongest pirates of them all.

12-3 – Haunted Pirate River Ride: Explore the Boyne River in an unforgettable raft ride bound to make the whole family shiver their timbers.

12-9pm – Boyne City Tap Room Busker stage: Jugglers, sword swallowers and performers for all ages will entertain families with live shows.

12-9pm – Live entertainment and beverages all day in the Entertainment tent.
Short’s Brewery & Mackinaw Trails Winery team with United Way.

12-9pm – Pirates, mermaids and buskers all day throughout Boyne City.
Tommy Tropic’s Busker Mania is a family must-see fer sure!

1pm – Kids costume parade in Old City Park followed by kid’s costume contest. Come and see our junior pirate matey’s in their finest attire.

3pm – The Battle of Boyne River: The townsfolk gather in Old City Park and lead a march to drive the pirates out, but not before a zany re-enactment of The Famous Battle of The Boyne River ensues.

7pm – Adult costume contest in Entertainment tent: Now come ye all to see the adult pirates in their best. Judges will vote so dress to impress.
9-11pm – Teen Dance Party in Entertainment tent: The teens will now lay claim to the tent fer a parrrty of their own. Come as ye arrr, or come as a pirate.

9-11pm – Stiggs Brewery After Party and Pirate Freak Show:
Blimey! Ye scalywags been waitin’ fer a show like this. Don’t miss out!

Sunday Arrrgust 11th
10am-12pm – Sunday Brunch at Water Street Café: Welcome all ye landlubbers. Let’s gather to enjoy one last meal, with all the pirates together. Then bid them farewell …

