Boyne City PirateFest 2019

Don’t miss the second annual Boyne City PirateFest with four days of family friendly entertainment and activities around the Boyne City area, from Thursday Aug. 8 to Sunday Aug. 11.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Thursday Arrrgust 8th
7-11pm – Pre-Party at The Foundry in East Jordan: Come gather and be jolly with live music while the pirates plot their invasion on Treasure Town, USA.
Friday Arrrgust 9th
6:30pm – The Invasion: Pirates invade Treasure Town, USA by way of a massive flotilla. Bear witness behind Sunset Park in Boyne City as the pirates begin their search for the treasure!
7-9pm – Experience DJ‘s in the Entertainment tent:
Beverages provided by Short’s Brewery & Mackinaw Trails Winery.
9:30pm – Family Movie Night: The Princess Bride in the Entertainment Tent.
“It’s inconceivable!” Bring a camp chair or throw down a blanket.
Saturday Arrrgust 10th
10am – PirateFest Parade: The Lake street route will begin at SOBO and end at Veterans Park.
11-6pm – FaygoLand Kids Area in Old City Park: Petting zoo, bounce house, book mobile, BC Rocks treasure hunt, kids crafts, live music, face painting and more!
11-6pm – The Michigan Highlander Games in the Open Space: All spectators are welcome to eyewitness the strongest pirates of them all.
12-3 – Haunted Pirate River Ride: Explore the Boyne River in an unforgettable raft ride bound to make the whole family shiver their timbers.
12-9pm – Boyne City Tap Room Busker stage: Jugglers, sword swallowers and performers for all ages will entertain families with live shows.
12-9pm – Live entertainment and beverages all day in the Entertainment tent.
Short’s Brewery & Mackinaw Trails Winery team with United Way.
12-9pm – Pirates, mermaids and buskers all day throughout Boyne City.
Tommy Tropic’s Busker Mania is a family must-see fer sure!
1pm – Kids costume parade in Old City Park followed by kid’s costume contest. Come and see our junior pirate matey’s in their finest attire.
3pm – The Battle of Boyne River: The townsfolk gather in Old City Park and lead a march to drive the pirates out, but not before a zany re-enactment of The Famous Battle of The Boyne River ensues.
7pm – Adult costume contest in Entertainment tent: Now come ye all to see the adult pirates in their best. Judges will vote so dress to impress.
9-11pm – Teen Dance Party in Entertainment tent: The teens will now lay claim to the tent fer a parrrty of their own. Come as ye arrr, or come as a pirate.
9-11pm – Stiggs Brewery After Party and Pirate Freak Show:
Blimey! Ye scalywags been waitin’ fer a show like this. Don’t miss out!
Sunday Arrrgust 11th
10am-12pm – Sunday Brunch at Water Street Café: Welcome all ye landlubbers. Let’s gather to enjoy one last meal, with all the pirates together. Then bid them farewell …