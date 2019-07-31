Boyne City PirateFest 2019

Events

Featured

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 179

Don’t miss the second annual Boyne City PirateFest with four days of family friendly entertainment …

Don’t miss the second annual Boyne City PirateFest with four days of family friendly entertainment and activities around the Boyne City area, from Thursday Aug. 8 to Sunday Aug. 11.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Thursday Arrrgust 8th

7-11pm – Pre-Party at The Foundry in East Jordan: Come gather and be jolly with live music while the pirates plot their invasion on Treasure Town, USA.

Friday Arrrgust 9th

6:30pm – The Invasion: Pirates invade Treasure Town, USA by way of a massive flotilla. Bear witness behind Sunset Park in Boyne City as the pirates begin their search for the treasure!

7-9pm – Experience DJ‘s in the Entertainment tent:

Beverages provided by Short’s Brewery & Mackinaw Trails Winery.

9:30pm – Family Movie Night: The Princess Bride in the Entertainment Tent.

“It’s inconceivable!” Bring a camp chair or throw down a blanket.

Saturday Arrrgust 10th

10am – PirateFest Parade: The Lake street route will begin at SOBO and end at Veterans Park.

11-6pm – FaygoLand Kids Area in Old City Park: Petting zoo, bounce house, book mobile, BC Rocks treasure hunt, kids crafts, live music, face painting and more!

11-6pm – The Michigan Highlander Games in the Open Space: All spectators are welcome to eyewitness the strongest pirates of them all.

12-3 – Haunted Pirate River Ride: Explore the Boyne River in an unforgettable raft ride bound to make the whole family shiver their timbers.

12-9pm – Boyne City Tap Room Busker stage: Jugglers, sword swallowers and performers for all ages will entertain families with live shows.

12-9pm – Live entertainment and beverages all day in the Entertainment tent.

Short’s Brewery & Mackinaw Trails Winery team with United Way.

12-9pm – Pirates, mermaids and buskers all day throughout Boyne City.

Tommy Tropic’s Busker Mania is a family must-see fer sure!

1pm – Kids costume parade in Old City Park followed by kid’s costume contest. Come and see our junior pirate matey’s in their finest attire.

3pm – The Battle of Boyne River: The townsfolk gather in Old City Park and lead a march to drive the pirates out, but not before a zany re-enactment of The Famous Battle of The Boyne River ensues.

7pm – Adult costume contest in Entertainment tent: Now come ye all to see the adult pirates in their best. Judges will vote so dress to impress.

9-11pm – Teen Dance Party in Entertainment tent: The teens will now lay claim to the tent fer a parrrty of their own. Come as ye arrr, or come as a pirate.

9-11pm – Stiggs Brewery After Party and Pirate Freak Show:

Blimey! Ye scalywags been waitin’ fer a show like this. Don’t miss out!

Sunday Arrrgust 11th

10am-12pm – Sunday Brunch at Water Street Café: Welcome all ye landlubbers. Let’s gather to enjoy one last meal, with all the pirates together. Then bid them farewell …