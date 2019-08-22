Boyne City municipal news

Boyne City Commissioners considered a number of agenda items at their Tuesday Aug. 13 regular bimonthly meeting. Following are highlights of that meeting.

Boyne City Commissioner Sally Page was the lone absence.

Chief retiring

Boyne City Police Chief Jeff Gaither announced his resignation from the Boyne City Police Department effective Nov. 9, 2019.

“Boyne City has been a wonderful place to work,” Gaither read to commissioners from a prepared statement during last week’s meeting. “It has truly been an honor to serve as the police chief, which has been an extremely rewarding and enjoyable experience.”

He added, “The BCPD team is topnotch, and I have confidence it will be able to continue that in the future.”

City Manager Report

Boyne City Manager Michael Cain gave a special presentation to representatives from Voices without Borders for their dedication in making the recent Twinning with Trim, Ireland, a successful event.

Cain and Boyne City Police Chief Jeff Gaither honored Craig Remsberg for his 39 years of commitment and service to Boyne City and wished him well in his retirement.

Trail Update

Boyne City Planning Director Scott McPherson discussed the bids received for the Boyne City to Boyne Falls Trail. The low bid was $1,616,406.75 and $159,313.34 (9.86%) over the engineer’s estimate.

To initiate the project, the city and MDOT must execute a contract.

During citizen comment, Mike Sheean said the city should proceed with this project. His fundraising group is dedicated to getting the finances ready to support this project and are exploring other opportunities to move forward including a $30,000 commitment.

Sue Hobbs, supervisor of Boyne Valley Township, said Boyne Valley Township didn’t make a motion to move forward but, if they don’t, this project could move backward. They don’t want to lose the funds they have already spent.

The motion to approve the resolution for contract #19-5389 from MDOT for the City of Boyne City to accept the contract bid from J & N for construction of the non-motorized trail project passed with a vote of 4-0.

Rubbish Changes

Consideration to approve to change the fall rubbish collection program from three days to two days—Aug. 28 and 29 (Week 1) and Sept. 4 and 5 (Week 2).

Boyne City Public Works Superintendent Tim Faas stated that, in April 2019, the city commission approved a one-year extension of a contract with American Waste for solid waste collection and disposal services including the spring & fall rubbish collection program.

The approved budget for the annual rubbish collection program is $65,000.

At that time, the commission was advised that staff would work with American Waste on ensuring the approved budget is not exceeded.

Faas said, in his best projection, a three week-long collection program would cost an additional $8,138 should the increase trend this fall be as it was this spring.

Therefore, he recommended the city scale back the number of collection days to two for fall.

The suggested change was approved by a vote of 4-0.