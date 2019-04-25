Boyne City leaf, rubbish removal

Boyne City provides a city-wide leaf pickup service starting May 6 and rubbish pick-up starting May 22.

LEAF PICKUP will be on Mondays and Fridays from May 6 through June 7.

Set bagged leaves curbside anytime after the first day of pick up, in biodegradable paper yard waste bags.

City crews will pick up bags as time allows.

If your bags have been out for an extended period of time and have not been collected, notify City Hall at 582-6597.