Boyne City leaf, rubbish removal

Boyne City provides a city-wide leaf pickup service starting May 6 and rubbish pick-up starting May 22.
LEAF PICKUP will be on Mondays and Fridays from May 6 through June 7.
Set bagged leaves curbside anytime after the first day of pick up, in biodegradable paper yard waste bags.
City crews will pick up bags as time allows.
If your bags have been out for an extended period of time and have not been collected, notify City Hall at 582-6597.
Biodegradable paper bags are available locally at Boyne City Hardware and Boyne Co-op or can be purchased from any other source.
Put only leaves in bags as the bags are not strong enough to hold sticks, sand, or stones, and will tear upon lifting.
Brush will not be picked up curbside, but may be brought to the North Boyne Compost Site.
You may haul your own leaves, either bagged in biodegradable bags or unbagged, to the compost site on Robinson Street, open seven days a week for your convenience.
They may NOT be left in traditional plastic trash bags. Yard waste details.
http://www.cityofboynecity.com/leaf–yard-waste-107/
RUBBISH PICKUP is for larger items that cannot be disposed of with your household trash such as mattresses, furniture and light construction debris. These pickups will be: