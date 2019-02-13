Boyne City Gazette honored by press association

“Congratulations to the winners and don’t stop creating exemplary work.”

By Benjamin J. Gohs, Editor

Boyne City Gazette was recently honored for its efforts in providing local news coverage by the 2018 Michigan Press Association Better Newspaper Contest Awards.

Sports, page design, business, and enterprise reporting were just a few of the categories in which they won awards.

“It’s great to be recognized for your work—especially when it’s something you truly love and believe in,” said Boyne City Gazette Publisher Chris Faulknor. “We’re especially proud of our first-place win for the Gazette’s enterprise news series on the shenanigans in the governance at the Village of Boyne Falls.”

Boyne City Gazette Editor Benjamin J. Gohs added, “In this era of unprecedented propaganda aimed at shaping public opinion on a number of critical issues, the institution of honest, quality journalism has never been more important. We thank our readers, sponsors, and supporters for helping us remain Boyne City’s hometown news source for 10 years now.”

This year, members of the New York Press Association reviewed 3,065 entries submitted by 99 Michigan newspapers and individual members.

“Interest in the Michigan Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest is certainly not waning,” said Better Newspaper Contest Chair David Green. “In fact, the 2018 contest resulted in nearly a hundred more entries than the previous year.”

He added, “Congratulations to the winners and don’t stop creating exemplary work.”

Boyne City Gazette Awards and honorable mentions in the Class D field of news agencies:

Best Page Design

Third Place for “Winter Sports”

Judge comments: “Clean layout with great use of color.”

Business/Ag News

First Place for “Planning Boyne’s Future” by Christopher Faulknor and Benjamin Gohs

Judge comments: “That greatness in America prevails is evidenced in stories like this one, which captures the voices and the heart of people in small places that make a case for it.”

Feature Photo

Honorable Mention for “Pumpkin Guts” by Christopher Faulknor

Judge comments: “This photo almost made the top three—the look on the kid’s face is priceless…. [A] funny moment well-captured!

Enterprise Reporting

First Place for “Village of Boyne Falls Coverage” by Benjamin Gohs and Chris Faulknor

Judge comments: “Wow! This was an excellent series, and a wild ride. From a seemingly innocuous gravel fill to (open meeting law) violations, great job by Christopher Faulknor and Benjamin Gohs.”

News Photo

Second Place for “Home In Time For Mother’s Day” by Christopher Faulknor

Judge comments: “Well-conceived, well-composed, and a great capture of just the right moment!”

Third Place for “The Good Word?” by Christopher Faulknor

Judge comments: “These kind of shots are tricky to capture when it comes to including both opposing subject elements in the frame, but the photographer has done a great job of that here.”

Special Section

Honorable Mention for “Winter Sports” by Christopher Faulknor and Benjamin Gohs

Judge comments: “This sports roundup is a good formula, well executed, with great photos and write-ups on each of the teams, as well as the individual athletes. It’s a lot of work, well worth it for what it must mean to the athletes and the school programs. Good advertising support, which means it is valued, as it should be.”