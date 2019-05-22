Boyne City Commission results

Boyne City Commission considered a number of items at its Tuesday May 14 meeting, including …

Boyne City Commission considered a number of items at its Tuesday May 14 meeting, including the city manager’s proposed pay increase, a river jumping ordinance, grounds-keeping services, and a time change.

Following are highlights from last week’s meeting.

Boyne City Commissioner Sally Page was absent but a quorum was present.

Jumping Ordinance

Consideration to hold a first reading for the proposed ordinance to prohibit jumping into the Boyne River under certain circumstances. A second reading was scheduled for the June 25.

Boyne City Assistant Police Chief Kevin Spate discussed the proposed first reading of a proposed ordinance to prohibit jumping into the Boyne River from man-made structures.

It is hoped this will keep people safe from dangers they may not be aware of.

The motion was unanimously approved

Turf Fertilization

Consideration to approve a purchase order contract with Northern Greenlawn North for the 2019 Turf Fertilization Services in an amount not-to-exceed $15,505.

Boyne City Director of Public Works Tim Faas discussed the proposal from local firms to perform the city’s annual fertilization services on city property.

The city received two proposals, with the lowest cost from Northern Greenlawn North in the amount of $15,505.

Motion unanimously approved

Tree Trimming/Removal

Consideration to approve a purchase order contract with All Aspects Forestry for the 2019/2020 Street Removal and Trimming work in an amount not-to-exceed $25,000.

Faas discussed the list of locations where trees located in the public right-of-way require removal and/or trimming.

Routinely maintaining the trees reduces the liability the city has along its streets.

The motion was unanimously approved

City Manager Contract

Consideration to increase the salary for Boyne City Manager Michael Cain by 2.5 percent for a new salary in the amount of $113,625 effective May 1.

Boyne City Commissioner Ron Grunch said this is fair, just and well deserved.

The motion was unanimously approved

Meeting Change

Consideration to change the Boyne City Commission’s meeting time on May 28 from noon to 7 p.m.

Motion unanimously approved