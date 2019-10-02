Boyne City Commission news

Boyne City Commissioners considered a wide range of topics on a larger than average agenda at their regular bimonthly meeting which had been scheduled on Monday Sept. 23 instead of the normal Tuesday date.

Public comment

Mike Sheean presented a check to the City of Boyne City from the Top of Michigan Trails Council in the amount of $30,000 to help fund the Boyne City to Boyne Falls bike trail. The Commissioners expressed their appreciation for the generosity.

City Manager report

The cleaning and repainting of the marina lighthouse is now complete.

Construction project updates were provided.

Chief of Police applications are due the end of this week.

Four members of the Leadership Charlevoix County class are in the audience

The road salt has been delivered

Lofts on Lake plan to tear down the existing buildings in early spring of 2020

Tree planting

Consideration to approve a purchase order contract with Robinson’s Landscaping and Nursery, Inc. in an amount not to exceed $38,070.

Boyne City Director of Public Works Tim Faas discussed the bids for the annual tree planting along the right of ways. 87 trees are going to be planted. Two bids were received. Robinson’s Landscaping and Nursery was the lowest bidder.

Motion was approved 5-0

Dog Park fence

Consideration to approve a purchase order contract with the Harbor Fence Company of Petoskey MI in an amount not-to-exceed $10,912 for the Ridge Run Dog Park agility area and authorize the City Manager to execute the documents.

Director of Public Works Tim Faas discussed the successful fundraising for the agility area of the dog park planned to be installed on the south side of Ridge Road, west of the small dog area. The cost for the supply and installation of fence is $10,912.

Motion was made to approve a purchase order contract with the Harbor Fence Company of Petoskey MI in an amount not-to-exceed $10,912 for the Ridge Run Dog Park agility area and authorize the City Manager to execute the documents

Motion approved 5-0

Dog Park shed

Consideration to allow City staff to submit a grant application in the amount of $3,000 to the Charlevoix County Community Foundation and authorize the City Manager to accept and sign the grant agreement if we are approved for funding.

Barb Brooks discussed the request for approval to submit a grant application to the Charlevoix County Community Foundation to provide funds for construction of a storage shed for the Ridge Run Dog Park

Motion to allow City staff to submit a grant application in the amount of $3,000 to the Charlevoix County Community Foundation and authorize the City Manager to accept and sign the grant agreement if we are approved for funding was unanimously approved.

Matching grant

Consideration to approve the Match on Main grant application to benefit the Outdoor Beerdsman shop at 118 Water Street in an amount of up to $15,924.

The grant program provides new or expanding businesses funds toward the new business or expansion when it is activating vacant space.

No grant funds will remain with Boyne City Main Street but will be passed to Ivette and Hoppy Hound.

Motion approved 5-0

Marina Expansion

Consideration to authorize the City Manager to sign and submit the required documents to accept the USACE marina expansion permit agreement.

Boyne City Harbormaster Barb Brooks stated that in January of 2019 the City submitted a joint permit application to the United States Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) and Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) for a proposed marina expansion project.

A similar application was submitted and approved approximately five years ago and has since expired. Renewal of the permit on file was not an option and a new application was required.

EGLE approved the project and issued their permit earlier this summer and USACE provided a permit agreement for us to review in late July.

Staff and the City’s engineering firm reviewed the proposed agreement and there have not been any concessions proposed by the agency that would change our original project proposal.

There was only one section that the city felt could use some additional language and their engineer provided that language.

A permit is required in order to make any additional to dock structures within the marina.

The new section of floating wave attenuator that was installed during the fall of 2018 was completed under the old permit before it expired. No additional work to it can take place until the new permit is issued.

If the city accepts this permit at this time, a new application would have to be submitted at a later date to start the process over.

A motion to sign and submit the required documents to accept the USACE marina expansion permit was unanimously approved.

Marina rates

Consideration to adopt the DNR marina rates using “Rate 2” for seasonal and “Rate F” for transient, effective immediately for use during the 2020 Boating Season.

The rate schedule for both transient and seasonal have been tweaked by DNR staff. While they opted to not increase their rates since 2014, they have made some adjustments for 2020 to add some additional tiers so there were not drastic jumps from one tier to another. “Rate 3” for seasonal and “Rate E” for transient are very close to what the city charged in 2019. The main differences are a discount for seasonal customers who paid with cash or check and the city also had a slightly lower rate for boats of 23-foot. Brooks said, considering increasing operational costs, the need to address larger maintenance items, and upgrades and our the expansion plans, an increase in rates should be considered.

Moving from transient “Rate E” up to “Rate F” and seasonal “Rate 3” up to “Rate 2” would be just under a 9 percent increase.

Motion to adopt the rates passed 5-0