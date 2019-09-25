Boyne City Commission news

The Boyne City Commission considered a number of agenda items at its regular bimonthly meeting held Tuesday Sept. 10.

New business items included scheduling a Heritage Center work session, and changes to the fireworks ordinance. Commissioner Dean Solomon was absent.

City Manager Report

Boyne City Manager Michael Cain made the following comments during his city manager report:

• Congratulations to all involved in the successful Labor Day events and activities.

• Ads for the Chief of Police position have been distributed. Submittals are due on Sept. 27.

• DPW personnel are in the process of replacing worn sidewalk segments on Water Street.

• Work on the cleaning and repainting of the marina lighthouse began yesterday with amazing results.

• Boyne Valley Township received their independent financial review of questions they have regarding their agreement with us for EMS services. We anticipate a meeting with the township to review the findings and next steps in coming weeks.

Fireworks Ordinance

Consideration of first reading of amendments to the Fireworks Ordinance and schedule a second reading for Tuesday Oct. 22.

Boyne City Police Chief Jeff Gaither discussed the December 2019 update to the State Fireworks laws.

The new state laws reduce the number of days people can shoot off fireworks.

The new state law also mandates that those who violate any ordinance created by a community will receive a fine of $1,000 for each offense.

The ordinance must provide for the remittance of $500 of the fine go to the local law enforcement responsible for enforcement.

Gaither said does not agree with the mandated fine schedule but cannot change that.

The city proposes language to clean up the current ordinance and comply with the state law.

Motion was made to approve first reading of amendments to the Fireworks Ordinance and schedule a second reading for Tuesday Oct. 22.

Unanimously passed by a vote of 4-0

Heritage Center

Consideration to schedule a joint work session with the Heritage Center Board and the Historical Commission on Tuesday Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Boyne City Facilities Building.

Cain asked if that meeting could be held on Oct. 15 instead because a recent conflict for the Oct. 1 date has come up.

After discussion, it was noted that Monday Sept. 30 is also a viable date.

Motion made to schedule a joint work session with the Heritage Center Board and the Historical Commission on Monday Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the City Facilities Building with Oct. 15 as an alternate date.

Unanimously passed by a vote of 4-0

Planning Appointment

Consideration to appoint Monica Kroondyk to the Boyne City Planning Commission to fill the remaining term of James Kozlowski, with a term expiring May 31, 2020.

Boyne City Commissioner Hugh Conklin had some questions about the process of appointments to the planning commission.

Motion was made to approve the appointment of Monica Kroondyk to the planning commission to fill the remaining term of James Kozlowski, with a term expiring May 31, 2020.

Unanimously passed by a vote of 4-0

Quarterly Goals

Conklin inquired about the quarterly goals update.

Cain told Conklin the city is behind schedule on that but that he plans to bring the matter before the commission at its Oct. 8 regular board meeting.

Closed Session

Motion to approve the request of the city manager to go into closed session with the city’s attorney regarding attorney-client Privilege.

Unanimously passed by a vote of 4-0

The commission returned to open session at 8:40 p.m.