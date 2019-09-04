Boyne City Commission news

Boyne City commissioners discussed a number of business items—including street vacations, a lengthy city manager …

Boyne City commissioners discussed a number of business items—including street vacations, a lengthy city manager report, the Boyne Forest Trail System, a memorial bench policy, and a number of purchases—at their regular bimonthly meeting held Tuesday Aug. 27. Following are the highlights of that meeting.

City Manager Report

Boyne City Manager Michael Cain offered a number of updates on construction projects.

Work on the Boyne Mountain forced main project continues along M-75 and moves toward the final step with testing of the line expected last week. Work on both the dental office on across from city hall on North Lake Street, and the surgery center in the business park on M-75 continue as anticipated. Work on the Cedar Street road reconstruction project continues to make good progress. And, work continues on Terrace Street. Rotary Park tennis courts work is being done. Future demolition of the old Carter’s grocery store is complete.

Last week, the Veterans Park Pavilion grant agreement between the city and the MDEC was executed for up to $408,415. The grant agreement was received on Tuesday Aug. 20, signed and reviewed and returned to the state on Sept. 26. The city planned to meet with the contractor and architect sometime last week to discuss the project.

“We anticipate that the work will begin as soon as possible after Labor Day,” Cain said.

The city also received a $3,000 tree-planting grant. Boyne City is one of 33 cities across the state to win the grant.

The Boyne City Planning Commission recently approved 22 homesites at Lakeview Villa manufactured housing community was approved. The developer must now await state approval of the project.

At a city commission work session in mid-August, the issue of marijuana was discussed.

“A workgroup was set up to help us develop ways to engage the community on possibilities and options for medical and recreational marijuana going forward under the new state laws and how we might want to have that done in Boyne City,” Cain said. They have developed a three-step process. The first step is the sharing of information with the community on what the options are.

The second step would be reviewing and discussing the information.

The third would be to seek public input on which options are best for Boyne City.

The new picnic shelter at the 1910 building has been completed by the city’s DPW personnel.

The tree-trimming work has been completed around the city.

Cain said he planned to have an update on the search for a new police chief to the city commission soon.

Financial statement

Boyne City Clerk/Treasurer Cindy Grice gave the Boyne City Commission a snapshot of the city’s first fiscal quarter. Overall revenues – Tax collections began July 1. Grice said the city distributes collections every two weeks to the taxing units. The bulk of the general operating collections take place in September. The city will be capturing taxes for the LDFA and DDA in September as well.

“Revenues are tracking as expected,” Grice said in an Aug. 22 memo to Boyne City Manager Michael Cain…. “Expenditures continue to remain at normal levels for this time period.”

She added, “Boyne Thunder final numbers should be available in the next few weeks.”

Edwin Street

Consideration of a street vacation from Charles Johnson to vacate the west 150.6-foot section of the undeveloped Edwin Street between Union and Jefferson Streets.

The Boyne City Planning Commission reviewed the request at its July 15 meeting and recommended not to proceed with this request based on the following findings: the proposed vacation request was not signed by either of the two other adjacent property owners; the vacation would eliminate the possibility of a future extension of Edwin Street and utilities through to Jefferson Street; and the proposed vacation would landlock a potentially buildable parcel.

The motion was unanimously approved by a vote of 4-0. Boyne City Commissioner and Mayor Pro-Tem Ron Grunch was absent.

Balsam Street

Consideration of a street vacation from Thomas Stockbridge requesting the entirety of Balsam Place to be vacated from Woodland Drive to Shady Lane. The planning commission recommended to proceed with this request after finding that, this involves a dead end that cannot provide through access; no future development potential, safety of residents crossing the street of a bisected parcel; and elimination of maintenance costs.

Motion approved 4-0

Trails agreement

Consideration to approve entering into an agreement with TOMMBA on the development, maintenance, and use of a portion of the city property on Old Horton Bay Road for the purpose of completing the Boyne Forest Trail System.

In 2013, the Top of Michigan Mountain Bike Association (TOMMBA) entered an agreement with Boyne City Public Schools to develop and use surplus school property to create the Boyne School Forest Trail for mountain biking.

Recently, TOMMBA entered an agreement with Walloon Lake Association and Conservancy for development, maintenance, and use of 40 acres of recently acquired property west of the Boyne School Forest Trail for mountain biking.

Boyne City owns an 80-acre property off of Old Horton Bay Road west of the two previously mentioned properties and the city would like to use a portion of its 80-acre property as a parking lot and access point for both trails. Some of the 80-acre property could eventually also be developed for trails. This would connect all three trails to create a mountain biking trail network.

Under the proposal, TOMMBA would be responsible for planning, building, and maintenance of the trails, trailhead, and parking lot.

During the commission’s discussion it was proposed that time be taken to look closer at the document. A month was suggested in order to work out some of the details between the city and the TOMMBA board. Not all city officials agreed with such a suggestion.

“If we hold off for a month, I don’t want it in any way to discourage TOMMBA partners,” said Boyne City Mayor Tom Neidhamer. “I’m a little leery of not going forward with this.”

Boyne City Commissioner Hugh Conklin countered that he didn’t want to make a decision under pressure like that … and made the motion that the city table the matter in order to have certain parts of the proposal clarified before moving forward.

Conklin’s motion was approved by a vote of 4-0

Infield stone

Consideration to award a purchase order contract for 167 tons of Washington Ball Mix from Stonequest of Saginaw in an amount not-to-exceed $17,200 for infield stone for two city softball fields.

Motion approved 4-0

Tub Grinder

Consideration to award a purchase order contract for rental of a tub grinder, for processing brush debris, to Vermeer Midwest of Marne in an amount not-to-exceed $50,500.

Motion approved 4-0

Memorial bench policy

Consideration to adopt a Memorial Benches, Trees & Landscape Rocks policy.

In an Aug. 23 memo from Boyne City Director of Public Works Tim Faas to the city manager, Faas stated that, over the past several years, a growing number of requests for memorial benches have been fulfilled by the city’s public works department.

Therefore, it was advised that policies for handling the requests be created in order to provide guidance to those making the requests and to encourage other types of memorial donations.

The policy outlines guidelines on the appearance, maintenance, and acquisition of memorial objects.

Memorials could include plaques on benches and rocks and at the bases of trees.

Motion to adopt the policy was approved 4-0