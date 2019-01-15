Boyne City Commission Jan. 8 meeting

The Boyne City Commission’s first meeting of 2019 featured a number of business items including …

The Boyne City Commission’s first meeting of 2019 featured a number of business items including committee appointments, consideration of an ordinance change, and planning for next year’s budget.

Following are highlights of the Tuesday Jan. 8 regular meeting.

Appointments

The Boyne City Commission approved the following appointments to various city committees and boards:

• Recommendation of the Main Street Board to appoint Jodie Adams for a four-year term expiring 1/18/2023

• Recommendation of the Main Street Board to appoint Patti Gabos for a four-year term expiring 1/18/2023

• Recommendation of the Main Street Board to appoint Pat O’Brien for a one-year term to fill the remainder of Don Ryde’s term, with the term to expire on 1/18/20

• Recommendation of the Parks and Recreation Board to reappoint Mike Sheean for a four-year term expiring 12/31/2022

• Recommendation of the Parks and Recreation Board to reappoint Diane Sterling for a four-year term expiring 12/31/2022

• Recommendation of the Parks and Recreation Board to reappoint Lisa Alexander for a four-year term expiring 12/31/2022

• Recommendation of the Parks and Recreation Board to reappoint Jo Bowman for a four-year term expiring 12/31/2022

Building Height

Consideration of a first reading for a proposed amendment to Section 20-10 and 20.20 of the Article XX Schedule of Regulations and Section 10.50(C) of the Article X Central Business District and Section 11.04(C) of Article XI Transitional Commercial District and schedule a second reading for Feb. 12 or later.

Boyne City Planning Director Scott McPherson discussed the review and discussion with the Boyne City Planning Commission staff and has developed a draft amendment to address the issue of the stories limitation in regard to maximum building height.

Currently the ordinance limits building height by a maximum number of stories or maximum number of feet in the Schedule of Regulation Sections 20.10 and 20.20, and in the Central Business District and Transitional Commercial District Development Requirements Sections 10.50(C) and 11.04(C) respectively.

Per ordinance requirements, when there are multiple regulations that can be applied, the most restrictive controls.

The inclusion of the maximum number of stories in addition to the maximum number of feet for a building height has shown to be a limiting factor for the types of buildings that can be constructed.

As an example, in the Central Business District, a three-and-a-half-story building that is 45 feet in height is permissible by ordinance. But, a four-story building that is 45 feet in height is not.

The commission unanimously approved a first reading for a proposed amendment to Section 20-10 and 20.20 of the Article XX Schedule of Regulations and Section 10.50(C) of the Article X Central Business District and Section 11.04(C) of Article XI Transitional Commercial District and schedule a second reading for Feb. 12.

2020 Budget

Review and approval of Boyne City’s FYE 2020 Budget Schedule as proposed by Boyne City Clerk and Treasurer Cindy Grice.

Boyne City Commissioners requested to add an additional session prior to the work session to review what would be in the proposed budget.

Commissioners unanimously approved the budget schedule as presented and added the additional requested budget meeting prior to the budget review work session.