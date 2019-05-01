Boyne City Commission highlights

The Boyne City Commission considered a number of business items during its regular bimonthly meeting held Tuesday April 23. The agenda included a tax break for a local development, potential pavilion funding, formation of a compensation committee regarding the city manager's pay, and a look at progress on the city's goals.

Boyne City Commission discussed a number of agenda items at its regular bimonthly meeting held Tuesday April 23. Following are highlights from last week’s meeting.

Alley Vacation

Consideration to proceed with the vacation of a public way request by Richard Wright at 920 Edmund Street.

Boyne City Planning Director Scott McPherson discussed the application to vacate a public way between Edmund and Division, 132 feet west of Hull. The alley as platted provided access between Hull and Houghtlin Street. However, the alley is now a dead end as Houghtlin Street and the westerly 66 feet of the alley have been previously vacated. The portion of the alley that is proposed to be vacated is 16.5 feet wide and 198 feet in length. The alley is undeveloped and is not maintained by the city. There are no city utilities in the alley.

Richard Wright added that the property has been neglected and was never developed. If vacated, it can be properly taken care of.

The motion was unanimously approved.

Planning Appointment

Consideration to appoint Rose Newton to the Boyne City Planning Commission to fill a vacancy with a term expiring on May 31, 2021.

Motion unanimously approved.

Budget Amendments

Consideration to approve the FY 2018/2019 budget amendments as presented in compliance with accounting and budgeting standards.

The motion was unanimously approved.

Fiscally Ready

Communities Program

Discussion of Boyne City’s participation in the state’s new Fiscally Ready Communities program.

Boyne City Manager Michael Cain discussed the offer the city received to participate in a new program by the Michigan Department of Treasury in conjunction with the MSU Extension Fiscally Ready Communities program.

The city was offered this opportunity in part due to its status as one of the first certified Redevelopment Ready Communities in Michigan. This optional program would give Boyne City the opportunity to work one-on-one with personnel in the Department of Treasurer and MSU Extension to help improve the city’s “already strong” financial processes and practices.

Cain said it seems to align well with the city’s goal of being excellent stewards of taxpayer funds

Cain said there will be a fee charged by the MSU Extension for this assistance but that fee has not been determined at this point. He said he would notify the commission as soon as that amount is known.

The board agreed to move forward after fee amounts have been provided and approved by the city manager as long as it is within the city’s purchasing policy parameters.

Vets Park Pavilion

Discussion of an MEDC grant for up to $408,415 to help fund the Veterans Park Pavilion project.

Cain said that, while this is not the final step in the grant approval process, it almost assures that funding will be approved by the MEDC shortly. Once fully approved, it would be the city’s goal to get the balance of the exterior doors installed as soon as possible with the majority of the remaining construction scheduled to take place after the summer season.

The pavilion would be generally closed to the public during the major construction.

The motion was unanimously approved.

Lofts on Lake Financial Incentives

Consideration to establish a “Public Act 210 of 2005 Commercial Rehabilitation District” using the Boyne City DDA’s boundaries in anticipation of receiving applications from Lofts on Lake Street and other eligible entities applying for exemption certificates.

Without this assistance to close the gap, Lofts developer said they will not be able to make the project work. The developer has recently requested the city consider assisting this project financially by providing relief from increased taxes for “a period of years.”

The act allows property taxes on such a development to be frozen at their pre-development levels for a period of up to 10 years—as determined by the community.

City officials say this is similar to the tax relief they have given to several industrial businesses in the city’s business park and elsewhere—except where those that are allowed for up to 12 years.

The motion to establish a Public Act 210 of 2005 Commercial Rehabilitation District was unanimously approved.

Pump Repair

Consideration to contract with Jett Pump to rebuild one filter feed pump and one backwash pump at a cost of $11,740. They have been in operation for 13 years.

The measure was approved.

Goal Quarterly Check-in

Cain provided the commission with an update on the city’s goal status.

“As part of our efforts to improve our goal-setting process and functionality of it, we want to make sure that, after the goals were adopted, that we had regular check-ins with the commission,” Cain said… “Today was the date of the first quarterly feedback.”

Boyne City Commissioner Dean Solomon asked if in the future they could focus on the most critical goals or those which need greater discussion.

Boyne City Mayor Tom Neidhamer said the city is moving in the right direction regarding its list of goals.

High priority actions include creation of a five-year financial forecast model – target completion of January 2020; improving the city’s capital improvement planning process – target completion of 2020; improve the city’s website – target completion of 2020; improve how residents are recruited for boards and commissions; inventory all available city properties for potential housing development; develop a property maintenance standards ordinance; and review zoning ordinances and master plan.

City Manager

Compensation Committee

A two-person committee was formed for discussion of the city manager’s compensation per Cain’s request. Boyne City Commissioners Dean Solomon and Hugh Conklin volunteered to serve on the committee.