Boyne City Commission candidate forum

The Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce and Boyne City Gazette are hosting a forum for the candidates seeking the two positions on the Boyne City Commission.

This event will allow community members to meet the candidates and learn a little about each of them and hear them discuss topics important to the people and to the continued health and prosperity of Boyne City.

“Races for local positions get put on the back burner so often by the attention given to national politicians and national issues, but the local races have a tremendous impact on our everyday life here in Boyne City,” said Boyne City Gazette Publisher Chris Faulknor. “We’re proud to partner with the chamber to help local voters make truly informed decisions before they go to the ballot box in November.”

The candidate forum is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday Oct. 28, in the Boyne City Commission chambers.

The forum will include opening statements by the candidates, Q&A, and closing statements.

For more info, call (231) 582-6222.