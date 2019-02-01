Boyne City Commission business

The Boyne City Commission dealt with a number of business items during its regular Tuesday …

The Boyne City Commission dealt with a number of business items during its regular Tuesday Jan. 22 board meeting.

Among topics discussed and decided upon were a trail grant application, flood insurance ordinance, city properties sale, filing deadline to run for city commission, and more.

Board seats

The deadline to file petitions to run for a seat on the Boyne City Commission is 4 p.m. on Tuesday April 23. Must be at least 18 years old and live in the city.

Trail Grant

Consideration to approve the funding confirmation resolution for the TAP grant for the Boyne City to Boyne Falls Trail as presented.

Boyne City Planning Director Scott McPherson discussed the proposed resolution to affirm that funding, including matching funds for the Boyne City to Boyne Falls non-motorized trail are in place and the city will provide maintenance to the portion of the trail that is located in Boyne City.

The passage of the resolution is required for obtaining the TAP grant.

Unanimously approved

Flood Insurance

Ordinance 1st Reading

Consideration of a first reading to adopt an ordinance addressing floodplain management provisions of the State Construction Code and schedule a second reading for Feb. 26, 2019.

McPherson discussed the Flood Insurance Study (FIS) and Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRM) for Charlevoix County and all jurisdictions in the County which have been completed and delivered.

The maps are set to become effective on May 16 and will replace the existing FIRM maps.

The city has participated in the National Flood Insurance Program since 1982 and there are a number of properties in the city that are currently covered by the NFIP.

With the updating of the FIRM there are actions the city needs to take in order to remain in the program and insure uninterrupted insurance coverage to city residents that are covered by NFIP.

If the city does not adopt the updated map, city residents would longer be eligible for flood insurance through the NFIP and would be forced to purchase private flood insurance at a significantly higher cost.

Prior to the May 16 effective date, the city will need adopt an ordinance addressing floodplain management provisions of the State Construction Code and pass a resolution and Intergovernmental agreement to manage floodplain development for NFIP.

The adoption of the ordinance and resolutions will not change any current policy, procedure or responsibility. The adoption of the ordinance will update the ordinance adopted in 1982 and the resolution reaffirms the city’s commitment to participate in the NFIP and formalizes the agreement with Charlevoix County to continue to be the enforcing agency using existing provisions in the state construction codes.

The first reading of the ordinance was approved unanimously.

Flood Ins. ordinance

Consideration to approve a resolution and Intergovernmental agreement to manage flood plain development for the National Flood Plain Insurance Program to reaffirm the City’s commitment to participate in the NFIP and formalize the agreement with Charlevoix County to continue to be the enforcing agency using existing provisions in the state construction codes.

Unanimously approved

Brownfield Development

Consideration to approve proceeding with the MDEQ Brownfield Grant and its implementation agreement with Boyne Avenue Properties at 437 Boyne Ave. as presented and authorize the Mayor and city manager to execute any documents associated with them.

Boyne City Manager Michael Cain said that, late last year, the city became involved in efforts to obtain MDEQ Brownfield grant funds to help a local property owner redevelop their recently acquired property at 437 Boyne Av.

For many years, the building on the property on M-75 South was known as REH Acres. Prior to that it had a history as a gas station and repair shop.

Apparently, over time, underground fuel tanks and other items from those earlier uses leaked contaminants into the ground. While the tanks were removed years ago, contaminants still remain and are being monitored by the MDEQ.

The current owners of the site are working to redevelop and remodel the site to house multiple businesses.

Their plans have been reviewed, modified and approved by the Main Street Design Committee and the Boyne City Planning Commission and work is well underway on the improvements.

As planning for the site’s redevelopment went forward it was determined that a vapor barrier was warranted to ensure occupants of the building were protected from contaminates remaining in the soil.

The MDEQ has a grant and loan program to help deal with such environmental issues and their mitigation. The opportunity being discussed here is a grant that would pay for the vapor barrier and several matters related to it.

The grant being requested for the environmental work is $105,925. For the project to qualify for this funding, the city must be the applicant. The property owner cannot apply for it themselves.

According to officials, there is no cost, other than some minor staff time, to the city participating in this program.

Unanimously approved

Property sale

Consideration to authorize the city manager to put two properties on West Court Street out to bid.

Cain said that, over the last couple of years, the city has gotten more serious regarding the possible properties officials feel they no longer need. The subject has received more attention as the community has looked at options to address housing needs.

The city attorney advises such properties be put up for bid. In placing them out for bid, the city commission can consider various factors in addition to price as it determines what if any offers it would wish to pursue in the best interest of the city.

Both sites were selected in part because the necessary infrastructure, such as paved roads and all utilities, are on-site.

The first site is about three acres just east of Lakeview Apartments. The property is zoned Multi Family Residential.

The second site is about 3.15 acres between Robinson and Escape Streets with frontage on both.

This site contains the Community Garden, which would need to be relocated.

This is adjacent to the existing small dog park and their proposed agility area.

A proposed open space grassed area south of the small dog park would be made available for development under this proposal.

Any bids received would come back to the city commission for further consideration. The commission would have the options of accepting or rejecting bids.

The properties have not been surveyed, appraised, or otherwise evaluated.

Unanimously approved

Parks Millage

Applications

Consideration to submit an application request for up to $10,000 for the Peninsula beach Park Recreation additions and $9,929 for the Avalanche Park Recreation additions.

Assistant Boyne City Planner Patrick Kilkenny discussed the proposed applications for the 2019 Charlevoix County Parks Millage grants.

The first one is for Peninsula Beach Park for construction of new playground equipment within the park.

The second is for installation of trail signage and bicycle racks for Avalanche Park.

No matching funds are required for the Parks Millage Applications and the maximum fund allocations is unofficially capped at $10,000 per project.

Unanimously approved

Well #5 Automatic

Transfer Switch Install

Consideration to approve the proposal from Windmuller Electric to install an automatic transfer switch for the generator at Well #5 in the amount of $6,655 and authorize the City Manager to execute the documents.

Unanimously approved

Cemetery Maintenance

Consideration to approve a three-year contract with Northern Michigan Escapes to provide Cemetery maintenance services in the Maple Lawn and Wilson Cemeteries in the amount of $25,000 per year.

Unanimously approved

Audit Renewal

Consideration to approve a contract with Gabridge & Co. to provide auditing services in the amount of $42,600 for three years, plus, if the city requires a Single Audit be performed, an additional fee of $3,000 per year would be charged.

Unanimously approved