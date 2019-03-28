Boyne chamber, Main Street, Charlevoix State Bank moving

Chamber’s new home will be at 115 S. Lake St. starting May 1

For quite some time, the Boyne Area Chamber has been considering a new location for the Chamber Office.

While we have been extremely fortunate and grateful to utilize the city-owned building at 28 S. Lake Street for decades as a Chamber office, we felt it was time we explore a larger, more professional work environment.

We have looked at various locations and have found a rental space we feel will meet our needs as a new location for the Chamber office.

At our March 19th Board of Directors meeting, the board voted unanimously to move to the new location. It is with great excitement that on May 1, we will open our doors at 115 S. Lake Street, Suite A. Our address is new but our phone number and contact emails will not change.

We greatly appreciate the City of Boyne City, the support and loyalty from the community and our members, which have allowed us to continue to grow.

We plan to offer the same great services and benefits to our members, just in a new location. We are hoping the move will be a seamless process with a possible closure of one or two days, and we will keep you updated as we move forward as to what those dates may be.

Main Street moving to 113 S. Lake St., next door to the Chamber

As of May 1 the Boyne City Main Street office will move from its current location at 120 Water St. to the space currently occupied by the Charlevoix State Bank Loan Office at 113 Lake St. We look forward to serving the community from a more visible, professional space, and continuing our strong relationship with the Chamber now that we will be neighbors!

Charlevoix State Bank to open full-service office in April

Charlevoix State Bank, which has operated a loan office in Boyne City for the past three years, will be soon opening a full-service bank office in the space formerly occupied by Fifth Third Bank. The new office will open in April. Loan office manager John Cool will be the manager of the new office.

