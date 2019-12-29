Boyne Catholic New Year’s events

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality in the coming week.
Eve of Mary, the Mother of God (December 31st)
5:00 pm St. Augustine – Boyne Falls
Mary, the Mother of God (January 1st)
10:00 am St. Matthew – Boyne City
Epiphany Dinner:
Please join us after the 11:00 Mass on Sunday, January 5th for the Epiphany Dinner.
There is no cost, just please get a ticket from the Knights of Columbus prior to the dinner so we can have an accurate count of attendees.