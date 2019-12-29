Boyne Catholic New Year’s events

Events

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 135

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and …

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality in the coming week.

New Years Schedule:

Eve of Mary, the Mother of God (December 31st)

5:00 pm St. Augustine – Boyne Falls

Mary, the Mother of God (January 1st)

10:00 am St. Matthew – Boyne City

Epiphany Dinner:

Please join us after the 11:00 Mass on Sunday, January 5th for the Epiphany Dinner.

There is no cost, just please get a ticket from the Knights of Columbus prior to the dinner so we can have an accurate count of attendees.