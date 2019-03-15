Boyne Catholic events

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality beginning on March 17th the Second Week of Lent:
Children’s Faith Formation and Junior/Senior High Youth: Will be meeting tonight, March 17th at 5:30
The Little Rock Scripture Study group will be held at noon at St. Augustine’s. The group will be working with Second Corinthians for this session. Participants are asked to bring a lunch. For more information on Little Rock Scripture study, please contact Joann Gibes.
Stations of the Cross: Held Monday evenings at 7:00 pm at. St. Augustine during the season of Lent and each Friday evening at 7:00 pm at St. Matthew’s in Boyne City.
Men’s Bible Study Group: The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthews. All men of the faith community are invited to attend.
Book Club: Tuesday morning at 10:00 am at St. Matthew’s.
Lenten Talk and Soup Supper: Beginning at 5:30 pm with the Lenten talk topic “A Journey with our Saints, followed by soup supper potluck beginning at 6:00 pm
RCIA: Will meet on Tuesday evening at 6:30pm at St. Matthew’s in Boyne City after at Soup Supper,
Eucharistic Adoration: To be held on Wednesday at 9:00 am until noon at St. Augustine’s
3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at St. Matthew’s.
Stephens Ministry will be held on Wednesday evening at 6:00 pm.
Come join us and pray the Rosary every Saturday: at 10 am at St. Matthew’s for the protection of our Church and our nation.