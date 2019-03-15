Boyne Catholic events

March 15, 2019
The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality beginning on March 17th the Second Week of Lent.

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality beginning on March 17th the Second Week of Lent:

 

Children’s Faith Formation and Junior/Senior High Youth:  Will be meeting tonight, March 17th at 5:30

The Little Rock Scripture Study group will be held at noon at St. Augustine’s. The group will be working with Second Corinthians for this session. Participants are asked to bring a lunch. For more information on Little Rock Scripture study, please contact Joann Gibes.

Stations of the Cross:   Held Monday evenings at 7:00 pm at. St. Augustine during the season of Lent and each Friday evening at 7:00 pm at St. Matthew’s in Boyne City.

Men’s Bible Study Group:   The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthews.  All men of the faith community are invited to attend.

Book Club:  Tuesday morning at 10:00 am at St. Matthew’s.

Lenten Talk and Soup Supper:   Beginning  at 5:30 pm with the Lenten talk topic “A Journey with our Saints, followed by soup supper potluck beginning at 6:00 pm

RCIA:   Will meet on Tuesday evening at 6:30pm at St. Matthew’s in Boyne City after at Soup Supper,

Eucharistic Adoration:    To be held on Wednesday at 9:00 am until noon at St. Augustine’s

3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at St. Matthew’s.

Stephens Ministry will be held on Wednesday evening at 6:00 pm.

Come join us and pray the Rosary every Saturday:  at 10 am at St. Matthew’s for the protection of our Church and our nation.

 

