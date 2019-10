Boyne candidate forum audio

Subscribers can log in to hear the full audio of the Monday Oct. 28 Boyne City Commission candidate forum held at Boyne City Hall. Incumbents Boyne City Mayor Tom Niedhamer and Boyne City Commissioner Hugh Conklin attended the event along with challenger Barbara Malpass-Young. The three candidates are vying for two seats at the Tuesday Nov. 5 election.

Co-sponsored by Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce and Boyne City Gazette.