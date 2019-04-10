Boyne Boosters supports students

By Pat Little, BCPS Superintendent

The Boyne City Booster Foundation gives Rambler students and staff opportunities …

By Pat Little, BCPS Superintendent

The Boyne City Booster Foundation gives Rambler students and staff opportunities to go beyond typical expectations for excellence in academics, arts, and athletics.

The booster foundation is a non-profit foundation run by community volunteers.

The booster board organizes the efforts which are then supported by many loyal Ramblers, local businesses, and community members.

The booster board has awarded upwards of $45,000 per year consistently over the past few years—and often more!

Many community members have commented that they like the fact that 100 percent of funds donated are returned to Boyne Public Schools students, staff and programs.

The funds are redistributed in a systematic way, based on needs expressed to the boosters through grant requests, which are considered three times per year.

Donated funds have made their way into every aspect of student life.

There are too many to list them all, but some examples include the following items:

The Arts:

• Marching band equipment and trips to perform at Disney World.

• Drama students attending Broadway performances in New York City.

• Pottery wheel and support for middle school art club.

Athletics:

• A variety of equipment needs spanning nearly every sport we offer.

Examples are the purchase of boys/girls soccer dugouts, baseball scoreboard, and weight room equipment to support training for all athletes.

Academics:

• Funding the physics class trip to Cedar Point for “physics day.”

• Consistent support of the high school Robotics team.

• Bringing in guest speakers to classrooms.

• Purchasing specialized sets of books to support innovative projects.

• Purchasing needed programming, coding and robotic equipment for the 7th-grade Innovations course.

• Scholarships for student field trips to Mackinaw City, Washington DC, China, and various outdoor education programs have benefited students K-12.

Supporting the Boosters is easy.

Every season has some type of event that acts as a fundraiser.

Paint the Town Red is the largest fundraiser of the year.

We are appreciative of the support from our 31 different donors for the event, the community participants and especially our gold and silver sponsors!

The Paint the Town Red committee members work tirelessly to make it a success and this year is no different.

Special kudos go out to:

Patti Gabos

Sue Fogo

Sheri Fitzpatrick

Helen Hautz

Dave Hautz

Ruth Michelz

Scott Mackinzie

Colleen Calo

Kim Coates

Jennifer Doumanian

Renee Santina

They throw a memorable event in the name of supporting our students!

All their events require great leadership and organization.

BCPS is grateful for the booster board’s vision for our students and district as a whole.

The following Board members for 2018-2019 deserve kudos as well, many of them have dedicated their service for numerous years:

President: Scott Mackenzie

Vice President: Sue Fogo

Treasurer: Dave Hautz

Secretary: Lesley Kozminski

Trustees: Colleen Calo, Lynda Christensen, Sheri Fitzpatrick, Patti Gabos, Helen Hautz, Ruth Michelz, Renee Santina, Jennifer Doumanian, Patrick Little and Angie Behling.

Boosters meet typically on the first Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Boyne City High School Media Center.

All community members are welcome to attend.

You can be a silent observer or, if you feel inclined, there are a variety of ways you can volunteer.

The boosters is always looking for supportive helpers!