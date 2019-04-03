Boyne area business news

There are numerous business networking, resource, and grant opportunities for businesses in and around the Boyne area.
Biz Resource Network Session April 25
Local businesses will learn about the benefits of a new Business Resource Network (BRN) at an information session Thursday April 25 in Charlevoix.
The event will run from 2-3:30 pm at the Char-Em ISD (Emmet Room), 8568 Mercer Boulevard.
There is no charge to attend the event which will focus on what the BRN can do for companies and their workforce.
More info at (231) 631-2613.
Coldwell hosts BAH April 18
Coldwell Banker Schmidt Real Estate will host the Boyne Area Chamber’s next Business After Hours at 128 Water St. from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday April 18. Admission, hors d’oeuvres and beverages are complimentary.
Future Business After Hours events:
• May 21 – Regional Business After Hours hosted by Boyne Chamber at Lavender Hill Farm.
• June 13 – Raven Hill Discovery Center
Apply for Main Street façade grants now
Applications for Boyne City Main Street’s 2019 façade grant program are now available.
The façade grant program provides matching funds for Main Street District property owners and tenants to improve the facades of their buildings, in order to maintain the architectural character and economic viability of downtown.
To begin the process, interested property owners or tenants must review the Facade Grant Program Guidelines and meet with representatives from Main Street to discuss the scope of the project.
Application must then be submitted by noon, May 2.
Email for more info:
mainstreet@boynecity.com.