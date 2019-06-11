Boyne 4th of July needs help

The Soapbox Derby is in danger of being canceled if no one steps up to …

The Soapbox Derby is in danger of being canceled if no one steps up to organize the event.

An open letter from the 4th of July Festival Committee:

Boyne City, we need your help!

We’ve built something quite special over the years evolving from a small-town Fourth of July Festival to a nationally touted extravaganza recognized by Good Morning America, USA Today and the Travel Channel.

But, the festival does not run itself.

We operate solely on volunteers and charitable donations.

This year, we are facing a serious shortage of both!

The beloved Soapbox Derby is in jeopardy of not happening this year if someone—or a group of individuals—doesn’t step up to take the reins.

We will train anyone who would take on this fun and unique festival event.

We are also in desperate need of volunteers to walk in costume during the parade, work parade barricades and assist with handicapped parking.

Email Jessica White at: jessicaboyneace@gmail.com, if you are interested in volunteering.

Also, you can adopt a firework.

Donations may be sent to Boyne City 4th of July Committee, PO Box 407 Boyne City, MI 49712.

If you have any questions, please contact Liz Kroondyk at (231) 675-5014 or email her at kroon@charter.net.