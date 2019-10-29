Bookish brunch supports Boyne library

“The Friends organization is thrilled to be collaborating with Cafe Sante for this fundraiser which helps us support many of the Boyne District Library’s outreach programs,” said Geri Dietze, Friends of the Boyne District Library secretary. “Every dollar we earn through various fundraising efforts promotes the library’s mission to ‘engage, educate and empower over a lifetime.’”

Friends of the Boyne District Library invite the public to Brunch and Books on Sunday Nov. 3 at Cafe Sante on Water Street in Boyne City.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cafe Sante will donate ten percent of the food items sold during the breakfast and brunch to the non-profit group.

Brunch and Books will feature a silent auction of collectible and vintage books including Michigan and local literature.

A rare copy of Louisa May Alcott’s Flower Fables will be available for bids.

“We hope everyone at the Brunch will find something they would like to add to their home libraries,” said Julie Hasse, an organizer of the event, “and everyone will receive a free children’s or young adult book to take home.”

The Friends of the Boyne District Library raises money to sponsor the Boyne Reads program, special speakers, children’s programs and book gifts, visits with Santa and healthful snack for library visitors.

“We have a dedicated corner of the Boyne District Library shelves to display the books we sell and we hit the streets every Friday during Boyne’s Stroll The Streets with a large and varied sampling of books for sale,” said Dietze. “We encourage donations of gently used books throughout the year. We aim to be the Boyne District Library’s best friend.”