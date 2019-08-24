Bonnie Jean Walker, 67

Bonnie Jean Walker of Boyne City, formerly of Caro, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Hiland Cottage Hospice House in Petoskey, following a courageous, thirteen-year battle with cancer.

She was born October 19, 1951 in Flint, the daughter of Betty (Newberry) Peters and the late Glenn Peters, where she was an active member of Court Street United Methodist Church.

Following her father’s passing, Bonnie was blessed with a loving stepfather, Dr. Wayne Cross.

She graduated from Flint Southwestern High School with the Class of 1969 and began her studies that same year at Central Michigan University.

She transferred to Western Michigan University where she would earn her degree in occupational therapy in 1973.

Bonnie spent her entire career caring for children with special needs, first with the Genesee Intermediate School District until 1980 when she was united in marriage to James Walker at her home church in Flint.

She joined Jim in Caro where she worked for several years at the Lighthouse Rehabilitation Center before accepting a position with the Sanilac Intermediate School District, from which she retired, culminating thirty years of service to public education.

Bonnie was a passionate supporter of the Special Olympics throughout her career and into retirement.

She was known to her kids as “The Fun One” in the family that made every birthday an extravaganza and never missed a field trip.

Bonnie loved being a mom.

Her love for family and friends abounded and she expressed it in cards and countless acts of kindness.

She always rooted for the underdog and gave of herself without hesitation.

Since 2013, Bonnie spent half of the year in Ellenton Gardens, Florida where she served as social director for her many dear friends there.

She was also a member of the Caro Shuffleboard Club and was inducted into the Shuffleboard Hall of Fame following her win at the Masters Tournament.

In her later years, she enjoyed gardening and sharing the garden’s bounty with friends and neighbors.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Dr. James Walker of Boyne City; two daughters and their spouses, Jill & Ryan Vigenski of Traverse City, Kathleen & Mark Curtis of Caro; four grandchildren, Brady, Norah, and Edison Vigenski, and George Curtis; mother, Betty Cross of Davison; brother, James Peters and his wife, Lynn, of Davison; nieces, nephews, and their spouses, Michele & Michael Clark of Swartz Creek, Jennifer & Joseph Mead of Eagle, Thomas & Karly Walker of Newport, Oregon, John & Jordin Walker of Temple, Texas, Elizabeth & Dan Francis of Davison, and Merideth Collins of Davison. In addition to her father, Bonnie was preceded in death by her stepfather and brother, John Peters.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Caro United Methodist Church with Rev. Michele Hile officiating.

The family will be present to receive friends at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to Area 10 Special Olympics, Caro Shuffleboard Club, or McLaren Home Care & Hospice (Hiland Cottage). The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.