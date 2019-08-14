BOE agenda: staff, construction, policies

The Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education considered a number of agenda items during …

The Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education considered a number of agenda items during its regular monthly meeting on Monday Aug. 12.

Following are highlights of this month’s agenda.

Presentations and Announcements

Joe Lucci, construction superintendent from Barton Malow reported that the project is predominantly completed and it is within the budget set forth at the start of the planning process. The middle school roof was the largest part of the project and it is 90% complete with the exception of the blue metal ribbon which covers the edge of the roof. That has been delayed in the manufacturing process. Hopefully, it will be completed for the start of the school year. The new roof will help with energy efficiency and will eliminate leaks that had plagued this building. The Boyne City Education Center roof membrane replacement is now complete. The new high school entry is nearly ready. This will enhance security in the building during the school day. Visitors will have to come into the office prior to entering the rest of the building during school hours. The divider curtain in the high school gym is not yet complete. It is scheduled for completion in mid-September. A new entry system was installed at the elementary school which will control the flow of visitors during the school day enhancing the security of the building. This is now completed. The Elementary School sign has been refinished and has been reset for the start of the school year. This was a warranty project based on work not completed to satisfaction two years ago. The track was painted and a structural spray was put down to strengthen the longevity of the surface. This was a warranty project based on work not completed to satisfaction two years ago.

John Hertel and Erin Bybee gave an overview of the District’s Reunification Process which organizes and reunite students with their family in case of an evacuation of school due to safety concerns. The Board watched a video designed to inform parents about the steps involved in this process.

Pat Little reviewed the results of a District-wide safety audit conducted last May by consultants of PrePlanLive Inc and Barton Malow construction. The audit details the positive findings which includes our maturity of safety training levels for staff and the District’s close relationship with local law enforcement. A list of suggestions was offered for future improvements and were reviewed by the Board. The audit listed some training ideas which Mr. Little stated are already in process to be implemented this year. There were also a few infrastructure recommendations to consider in a future bond issue.

Little shared that Principal Lisa King had conducted 1st round interviews for the new kindergarten position. The 2nd round interviews will be on Tuesday, August 13. There are a few support staff openings that still need to be filled prior to the start of the school year.

Pat also shared with the Board important school start-up information. Kindergarten Picnic and Orientation – Tuesday, August 27 th from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m Middle School Parent Orientation – Tuesday, August 27 from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. High School Open House- Tuesday, August 27 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Elementary Parent Orientation – (1st-4th Grades) Wednesday, August 28 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Early Learners Open House- Tuesday, September 5 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Early Learners start date is September 9



Correspondence

The District shared a letter from Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) congratulating BCHS for receiving no negative official reports of concern, ejection, or sportsmanship during the previous year. MHSAA credited it to our student-athletes, coaches, administration, staff and community for demonstrating such positive sportsmanship throughout the entire school year.

Generous Donations and Grant Awards

The Board of Education approved the 2% award from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians in the amount of $18,000 for the Title VI program. This year Karen Burgess will be leading this program as the Director for Title VI services.

Personnel Items

The Board approved the following Schedule B assignments for the 2019-2018 school year.

Assistant JV Football (split) – Kolbi Shumaker / Dave Wolff

Varsity Boys Soccer – Ross Daniels

JV Boys Soccer – Nick Baic

MS Cross Country – Alise Robinson

Assistant JV Football – Jeremy Neer

Action Items

A variety of Board policies were passed based on the recommendation of the Policy Committee in July.

The Board unanimously approved the bid from Central Restaurant Products in the amount of $41,280 for a Vulcan steamer and kettle (installation included) paid from Food Service funds.

Other notes

On September 9, at 5:00 p.m. there will be a workshop Board meeting to review the Facility Study updates.

Community members are welcomed and encouraged to attend School Board meetings and become involved in the operation and governance of their school district. Your involvement in the education of our children is appreciated. The Boyne City School Board meetings are typically on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. All meeting dates can be found at our website at this address: https://www.boyne.k12.mi.us/District/Portal/board-of-education.

Notice of all special meetings will be posted on the website and by the main entrance in each school building as to date, time, and place.