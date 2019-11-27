Bobby Z celebrates 40 years at IMI

Industrial Magnetics, Inc., CEO Bud Shear, (at right) and Operations Manager Casey …

Industrial Magnetics, Inc., CEO Bud Shear, (at right) and Operations Manager Casey House, (left), are proud to announce 40 years of service for employee Robert Zavesky, “Bobby Z.”

Bobby Z began working in the manufacturing department October 1979, following four years in the US Army.

Bobby Z and the apple of his eye, Cathrine Hennessy, love living in Northern Michigan and have been together for 14 years!

Bobby Z has 2 daughters, Tiffany and Bobbie, both live in Tennessee – along with 5 granddaughters, Presley, Penney, Olivia, Vera and Piper.

When not at IMI, Bobby Z enjoys hunting and fishing, but most of all enjoys his walks with Cathrine and their dog Jezable!

Thanks Bobby Z for 40 Years of Service!