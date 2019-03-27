Biz network mtg in Cvx

Learn about the benefits of a new Business Resource Network at a free info session …

Learn about the benefits of a new Business Resource Network at a free info session Thursday April 25 in Charlevoix.

The event will run from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm at the Char-Em ISD (Emmet Room), 8568 Mercer Boulevard.

The information session is being hosted by Northwest Michigan Works! in collaboration with local employers and Char-Em United Way.

There is no charge to attend the event which will focus on what the BRN can do for companies and their workforce.

An expert panel featuring BRN Success Coach Kate Stolarski and local member employers will discuss the benefits of the resource network.

Business representatives will include McKenzie Carroll from Boyne Highlands Resort, Jane Korthase from Grandvue Medical Care Facility, Allan Hopkins from Petoskey Plastics, and Susan Thurston from Bay Bluffs Medical Care Facility.

Companies may reserve a seat at the event or learn more about the positive impact of the Business Resource Network by contacting Evelyn Szpliet at Evelyn.Szpliet@NetworksNorthwest.org or 231.631.2613.

Business Resource Networks are a program of Michigan Works! across the state and are designed to assist employers with worker retention, training, and supportive services available through a professional Success Coach.