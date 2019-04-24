Bird walks Thursdays in May

The Petoskey Regional Audubon Society (PRAS) invites the public each Tuesday and Thursday in May for free early morning bird walks to share the wonders of spring migration throughout the month. Scarlet Tanager photo by Lisa Hoyt

The Petoskey Regional Audubon Society (PRAS) invites the public each Tuesday and Thursday in May for free early morning bird walks to share the wonders of spring migration throughout the month. These leisurely-paced walks are appropriate for all levels of birding experience, and no reservations are required.

The Tuesday morning walks begin at 9 am at Pond Hill Farm near Harbor Springs. Pond Hill

Farm is located approx. five miles northwest of Harbor Springs on M-119. It is easy walking on flat farm lanes.

The Thursday morning walks will begin at 7:30 am at Spring Lake Park. Spring Lake Park is located near the M-31 / M-119 intersection north of Petoskey. Meet at the gazebo, and we’ll walk the flat trails, boardwalk, and paved rail trail along Mud Lake to Round Lake.

Both the Tuesday and Thursday morning walks last about 2 hours, but participants are free to come and go as their schedules allow. Bring binoculars and a field guide if you have them, dress for the weather, and wear sturdy shoes that you don’t mind getting muddy.

PRAS also has other bird walks scheduled during the month of May, please visit www.facebook.com/PetoskeyAudubon/ to learn more.

Loaner binoculars will be available, so feel free to bring along a guest to share the wonders of spring migration. No smoking or pets on any PRAS field trip.

PRAS is a local chapter of Michigan Audubon since 1966 and has more than 200 members from Charlevoix and Emmet Counties. PRAS is dedicated to creating a greater awareness, appreciation, and understanding of the inter-relatedness of all Michigan’s wild places and wildlife and the need for stewardship, with emphasis on our local region.