Big changes coming to MI News 26

Free

News

Region/State Boyne City Gazette 300

MI News 26, Michigan’s only 24-hour local news channel, has begun teasing the launch of …

MI News 26, Michigan’s only 24-hour local news channel, has begun teasing the launch of their new studios, which, according to a promo which debuted this week, will go on-air next month—along with numerous other upgrades and changes at the station.

The promo, which can be seen on the station’s social media pages (https://www.facebook.com/minews26/videos/vl.1612864185404427/413761122653985/?type=1), was released approximately six months after the station broke ground on a new facility consisting of three new studios, each with their own control rooms, as well as a new, state-of-the-art master control room which will oversee the operations of local stations MI News 26, sister station MI TV 12, and the national NewsNet network operated by the same, northern-Michigan based team.

The promo begins by teasing a new set through a series of close-ups, and then depicts Chief Meterologist Morris Langworthy preparing a weather forecast with a notably different look than the weather graphics MI News 26 is currently using on-air.

The weather sequence is followed by a montage of newsroom and control room shots which depict both familiar on-air talent and hint at some new faces joining the station’s team.

The promo ends as music builds and a woman steps up to a news desk, just before the word “December” appears on screen over a stylized NewsNet logo for the last second of the spot.

The MI News 26 logo is notably absent from the new spot – with only NewsNet logos appearing in the promo.

While the NewsNet brand has appeared on MI News 26 since April 2018 and the local station has utilized content from the northern-Michigan based national network (owned and operated by the same team as MI News 26) since NewsNet’s debut, the MI News 26 brand has been prominent in all previous promos.

“We are indeed getting ready for some big upgrades,” said MI News 26 Owner and General Manager Eric Wotila, “The promo released this week is intended to give our viewers a sneak peek at what’s to come.”

While the promo released this week hints at a change in branding, Wotila says viewers can expect the same programming they’ve always seen – but at a whole new level.

“The NewsNet brand will certainly become more prominent in northern Michigan beginning in December,” explained Wotila, “But viewers will continue to see the same local team delivering even more news, more often, than ever before.”