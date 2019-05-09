Beware school shirt sponsor scam

The Better Business Bureau® Serving Western Michigan is warning businesses about a company soliciting sponsorships claiming they are for t-shirts connected to area school programs.

However, they are not connected to the school in any way.

Based out of Texas, the company goes by the name Sports Media Advertising.

BBB records show the company also uses the names: Sports Media Marketing, Boost Sports, Sports Media Series, Core Solutions Series, Core Solutions Advertising and JMI Solutions LLC.

School leaders in Jenison Public Schools and Grandville Public Schools say local businesses were contacted by this company, which claimed to be working on behalf of a school athletic program.

They were soliciting sponsorships that would go on the back of t-shirts. School leaders confirm that this company is not affiliated with the districts or their athletic programs.

“Many school programs rely on the support of community businesses,” says Phil Catlett, President of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. “These businesses should be celebrated for their support, not taken advantage of by out-of-state con men.”

The Better Business Bureau has received similar complaints from businesses in a dozen states over the past year.

Like the recent West Michigan examples, the complaints allege this company claims to be connected to a local school athletic program.

The company claims the sponsorship will pay for a banner to be displayed at games and the company logo on t-shirts.

However, there is no affiliation with the district.

When the season starts the business finds there is no sponsorship and the money is gone.

Sports Media Marketing has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau and is the subject of multiple consumer alerts.

Businesses with questions about sponsorship solicitations are encouraged to contact the program or district directly and confirm the offer is legitimate.