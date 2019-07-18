Bergman votes to repeal healthcare tax

Congressman Jack Bergman issued the following statement after voting in support of H.R. 748, The …

Congressman Jack Bergman issued the following statement after voting in support of H.R. 748, The Middle Class Health Benefits Tax Repeal Act of 2019.

“Today, I voted to repeal the so-called ‘Cadillac Tax’, an Obamacare policy that would tax employer-sponsored healthcare benefits. If this tax were to take effect, it would threaten the ability of employers in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula from offering high-quality, affordable benefits to their employees. At a time when access to healthcare is at the forefront of our policy conversation, Congress should not support taxing the benefits of hardworking Americans. From labor unions to small businesses – this ridiculous tax would hurt workers all across the First District of Michigan,” said Bergman.

“We must continue to look at ways to expand competition and lower health care costs, instead of taxing them. Together we can make America a better place to live and do business.”

The Middle Class Health Benefits Tax is a provision of the Affordable Care Act that would impose a 40% excise tax on high value employer-sponsored health care coverage.

The tax would threaten the benefits of over 181 million hardworking Americans and their families by penalizing employers and employees for health costs they cannot control.