Bergman votes no on impeachment

On Wednesday Dec. 18, Michigan’s First District Congressman Jack Bergman issued the following statement:

Even before President Donald Trump took office, Democrats across the country have been calling for his removal.

This entire impeachment process has been purely partisan—lacking the integrity, due process, and fairness that the President and the people of the United States deserve.

Politicians and bureaucrats have refused to accept the outcome of the 2016 election, and continue doing everything within their power to undermine this historic presidency.

The voters of the First District overwhelmingly elected President Trump to office.

Today, I stood with the constituents of the District and emphatically voted ‘NO’ on the Democrats impeachment sham.

It’s time to get back to the work we were sent to accomplish.