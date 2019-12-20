Bergman supports USMCA trade deal

This week, Michigan Congressman Jack Bergman (R-District 1) voted in favor of the United States-Mexico-Canada-Trade-Agreement (USMCA).

The USMCA promotes a more fair and free trade policy, and will lead to a more prosperous Michigan. The trade deal has been supported by groups ranging from labor unions and retailers to rural farmers and manufacturers alike.

In 2018, Michigan exported over $36 billion of goods to Canada and Mexico, including transportation equipment, oil and gas, metal products, foods, and machinery. The USMCA agreement passed the House 385 – 41.

“From giving Michigan dairy farmers a more open market in Canada to cutting red tape allowing small businesses easier access to foreign markets – USMCA is a win for First District workers. American farmers, manufacturers, and workers have been left behind by outdated and poorly negotiated trade deals. The USMCA corrects many of these wrongs and sets our trade policies on the right course,” said Rep. Bergman.

Passage of the USMCA is a win for every sector of our economy, including:

Agriculture: The USMCA reduces Canadian and Mexican tariffs on American agricultural goods and eliminates other unfair trading practices – helping our farmers and ranchers sell more of their goods abroad.

Autoworkers and Manufacturers: The USMCA creates new requirements for producing auto parts in North America and ensuring those parts are made in high-wage areas – supporting U.S. autoworkers and giving U.S. automakers an edge over foreign competitors.

Digital Trade: The agreement creates the strongest standard for digital trade in any international agreement to date. This chapter will provide certainty for our tech sector, protect our privacy, and encourage cross-border growth of digital transactions and e-commerce.

Intellectual Property: The USMCA modernizes NAFTA’s IP chapter and creates new enforcement mechanisms to protect American innovators and investors.

Small Businesses and Consumers: Both Canada and Mexico are increasing their de minimis thresholds, or the maximum value of a good shipped across the border before tariffs are applied. This will make it easier for consumers and small businesses to participate in cross-border trade.