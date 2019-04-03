Bergman signs ‘Born-Alive’ abortion act

This week, Congressman Jack Bergman signed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act discharge petition, and released the following statement:
Defending the defenseless is at the very core of who we are as Americans, and we must always strive to protect innocent lives.
Despite having bipartisan support, Democrat leadership has refused to bring Congresswoman Ann Wagner’s H.R. 962 to the House floor for a vote.
Any baby who survives an abortion and is born alive deserves the same care and treatment that would be offered to any other child born prematurely.
To withhold this critical care from these innocent lives is nothing short of infanticide and should be treated as such.
The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act would:
- Require health care practitioners who are present at the live birth to exercise skill, care, and diligence to preserve the life and health of the child, the same degree of care that would be offered to any other child born prematurely the same gestational age.
- Ensure that after those efforts were made, the health care workers must transport and admit the child to a hospital.
- Require health care practitioners and hospital employees to report violations to law enforcement authorities, reducing the number of born-alive abortions that go unreported.
- Penalize the intentional killing of a born-alive child through ﬁnes or up to 5 years imprisonment.
- Give the mother of the abortion survivor a civil cause of action and protection from prosecution, recognizing that women are the second victims of abortion and promoting the dignity of motherhood.