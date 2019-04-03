Bergman signs ‘Born-Alive’ abortion act

This week, Congressman Jack Bergman signed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act discharge petition, and released the following statement:

Defending the defenseless is at the very core of who we are as Americans, and we must always strive to protect innocent lives.

Despite having bipartisan support, Democrat leadership has refused to bring Congresswoman Ann Wagner’s H.R. 962 to the House floor for a vote.

Any baby who survives an abortion and is born alive deserves the same care and treatment that would be offered to any other child born prematurely.

To withhold this critical care from these innocent lives is nothing short of infanticide and should be treated as such.

The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act would: