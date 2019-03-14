Bergman concerned with defense $$$

Featured

News

Region/State Boyne City Gazette 76

On Wednesday March 13, Rep. Jack Bergman, Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX), Ranking Member of the …

On Wednesday March 13, Rep. Jack Bergman, Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX), Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee—along with all Republican members of the Committee—officially delivered their “views and estimates” of the President’s FY20 DOD budget request to the House Budget Committee.

In part, the Members said:

The primary job of the federal government is to provide for the common defense; yet today, only 15 percent of the budget is devoted to that task.

By comparison, it is was about 50 percent in the early 1960s.

We spend about 3.4 percent of Gross Domestic Product on defense and international affairs compared to the 15 percent of GDP we spend on federal payments to individuals.

In addition, while defense spending was cut about 20 percent in real terms starting in 2010, there was no similar reduction in the threats we faced which, in fact, increased and diversified in scale and complexity.

Log in to read the full letter