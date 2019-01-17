Benefit for Boyne’s Mitchell Gasco Jan. 27

A fundraising event for Boyne City’s Mitchell Gasco is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. on Sunday …

A fundraising event for Boyne City’s Mitchell Gasco is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 27 at B.C. Lanes, 1199 South M-75 in Boyne City.

On Nov. 14, 2018, the Gasco and Hall-Peck families received the worst news imaginable—Mitchell was involved in a terrible accident while at work that left him hospitalized with severe brain damage.

On Dec. 28, Mitchell began his new journey at Mary Free Bed for his long-term rehabilitation and recovery.

His family says it is uncertain how long Mitchell will be there, but his family will remain by his side as they have since the accident.

Anticipating a long road to recovery, his family will need help covering expenses with the loss of wages so they can continue to support Mitchell on this journey.

All moneys raised at the fundraiser will be donated directly to Mitchell’s Family.

According to his family, Mitchell is making progress every day.

They have him doing speech, physical, and occupational therapy for three hours each day.

They say he improves in each area a little bit every day.

If you’re not already following his journey, you can find the page “Prayers For Mitchell” on Facebook, which is updated daily by his mom.

At the fundraiser, there will be 50/50 raffle, auction and silent auction, as well as live music from The Lopers, and food by donation.