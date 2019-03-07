BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
March 7, 2019 - Benefit for Boyne boy with cancer
March 7, 2019 - LETTERS – Developers not the enemy
March 7, 2019 - Back to the drawing board
March 7, 2019 - BMCS student essay winners
March 7, 2019 - Boyne Police reports Feb. 11-17

Benefit for Boyne boy with cancer

— March 7, 2019

A silent auction benefit will be held from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday March 10 at the Boyne City Eagles Hall, 106 River St.

Wyatt is a severely autistic 4-year-old recently diagnosed with cancer.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will help pay basic bills while his mom—a single mother whose job offers no benefits—cares for him.

The silent auction will include numerous items including a kayak.

There will be free pizza courtesy of BC Pizza.

Contact Linda at (231) 675-3367 if you would like to donate auction items or help Wyatt and his mother.

Featured photo by Pixabay.com | Pexels.com

