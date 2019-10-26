Bear River Health statement on Walloon area shooting

According to officials from Bear River Health of Walloon Lake, their facility was in no way involved in the police shooting of an allegedly suicidal subject on Saturday Oct. 26.

In an Oct. 26 press release, BRH officials stated, “No clients of BRH were involved. No staff from BRH was involved. No real property owned or leased by BRH was involved.”