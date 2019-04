BCPS needs track volunteers

Boyne City Gazette

Now that track season is upon local schools, Boyne City Public School system needs help.

Now that track season is upon local schools, Boyne City Public School system needs help.

They have three home events this year, and could use some volunteers.

Click on the link below and add your name to a job.

If you are unsure of what each job entails, school officials will be happy to show you the ropes.

2019 Track Volunteer Schedule