BCPS honors bus drivers

Featured

News

Photo Galleries Boyne City Gazette 230

This gallery features pictures of the Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education honoring its …

This gallery features pictures of the Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education honoring its many bus drivers during the Monday Sept. 9 regular board of education meeting. In addition to honoring all the bus drivers, the school board presented a plaque to the Howie family for its many years of service and officially changed the Boyne City Bus Garage’s name to “Howie Transportation Center.” Photos by Chris Faulknor